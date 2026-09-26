Trump's Diesel Threat Risks Burning U.S. Credibility

More from the article ...



That move would inflame tensions between the U.S. and Europe while jeopardizing American credibility as a trading partner, energy experts and administration allies said. And it could compel nations to seek other suppliers, limiting Trump's ability to wield energy as a negotiating tool in the future, they added.



"This is going to damage our reputation," said an external adviser to the Trump administration, who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. "The whole premise of energy dominance was that the United States would be able to supply our allies around the world. Curtailing that is going to raise question marks."



Plans to limit U.S. diesel exports are under discussion at the White House as the fuel's price soars because of oil supply disruptions stemming from the Iran war. The Trump administration is considering different options, from a full-scale 90-day export ban to incremental limits on outbound diesel. The idea is fiercely opposed by the oil and gas industry over worries that it could make them less competitive in overseas markets. ...