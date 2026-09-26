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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Trump's Diesel Threat Risks Burning U.S. Credibility

European officials say the prospect of a U.S. cutoff is exposing the risks of relying on American fuel.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/27

Status: user

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American Petroleum Institute, on a diesel #ExportBan

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-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 5:36 PM Â· Sep 22, 2026

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More from the article ...

... President Donald Trump's threat to curtail diesel shipments abroad comes with a risk: the perception that he's reneging on his promise to shower the world with U.S. fuels.

That move would inflame tensions between the U.S. and Europe while jeopardizing American credibility as a trading partner, energy experts and administration allies said. And it could compel nations to seek other suppliers, limiting Trump's ability to wield energy as a negotiating tool in the future, they added.

"This is going to damage our reputation," said an external adviser to the Trump administration, who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. "The whole premise of energy dominance was that the United States would be able to supply our allies around the world. Curtailing that is going to raise question marks."

Plans to limit U.S. diesel exports are under discussion at the White House as the fuel's price soars because of oil supply disruptions stemming from the Iran war. The Trump administration is considering different options, from a full-scale 90-day export ban to incremental limits on outbound diesel. The idea is fiercely opposed by the oil and gas industry over worries that it could make them less competitive in overseas markets. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 08:13 PM | Reply

OK, so Pres Trump's whimsical policy decisions seem to give our allies a reason to look elsewhere for trade.

And that is good for the United States, how?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 08:15 PM | Reply

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