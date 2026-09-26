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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Xi and Trump Strike Friendly Tone, But Make Little Progress

During the two-day summit in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he and the Chinese leader have forged "a truly great friendship, actually, built on mutual respect."

Posted by lamplighter at 06:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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Trump winces in pain during the loud military flyover as Xi shows no reaction

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 6:24 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Chinese leader Xi Jinping brought a message of peace to Washington this week, calling on both countries to restrain their competition and, above all, avoid war.

"China and the United States must hold the line of no conflict and no confrontation between us," Mr. Xi said at his arrival ceremony.

Mr. Xi also used his White House stage to try to bolster Americans' improving sentiments toward his country " pledging to invite 100,000 U.S. youth to China for exchanges and study over the next five years. On another positive note, Mr. Xi announced that China is sending two new pandas to a zoo in Atlanta, Georgia. ...

Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi appear to be developing a degree of affinity, their friendly banter and frequent smiles captured on camera during the visit -- though media coverage, at least in the U.S., was initially limited by the White House's ban on several major networks. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 02:24 PM | Reply

Another view ...

Trump, Xi end summit with tea, tour of US archives -- and little sign of progress
www.reuters.com

... President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping drank tea at the White House and visited the National Archives on Friday, ending a three-day summit that showcased personal diplomacy rather than big public breakthroughs on a host of contentious issues.

Trump said "our farmers are going to be happy" as a result of the talks but did not provide details.

"America is very happy about this visit, and I'm sure China is very happy also," he said.
Xi said the US-China relationship had developed into a constructive one of "strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity."

The summit between the world's two largest economies featured military flyovers, ceremonial tours and a state dinner, but left unresolved major differences over trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and China's ties to Iran. Details of the limited trade agreements reached during the visit will be released on Monday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

One tangible outcome of the visit was that the US and China agreed to extend by two months a trade truce that was due to expire on November 10, allowing more time to work on a potentially bigger trade deal. ...

CHINA PRESSES ON TAIWAN

A key issue for Xi was the status of Taiwan.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own and Xi has long sought to persuade Trump to state publicly that the US opposes Taiwan's independence, rather than saying only that it does not support independence, which has been Washington's formulation for decades.

He also wants the US to halt arms sales to the island.

Xi pressed Trump on Taiwan on Thursday, saying he hoped the US would "handle the Taiwan question with prudence." China's state news agency also reported that Xi "hopes the US side will adhere to the correct position of opposing 'Taiwan independence'."

While the US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, Washington is its most important international backer and is bound by US law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

Washington's Asian allies were watching closely to see how Trump talked about Taiwan following Xi's visit. As of Friday afternoon, he had said nothing substantive.

After his May summit with Xi, Trump, whose administration in December approved an $11 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, said he was holding a second package, worth some $14 billion, in abeyance and described it as a "very good negotiating chip."

On Thursday, Senate Democrats criticized Trump for failing to publicly address China's military pressure on Taiwan and called for the immediate delivery of approved military aid and arms sales to the island. ...




#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 02:30 PM | Reply

@#2 ... A key issue for Xi was the status of Taiwan. ...

a.k.a. the turning of a Democracy into an authoritarian rule.

And what did Pres Trump have to say about that?

... [Pres Trump] described it as a "very good negotiating chip." ...

So, Pres Trump views the Democracy of the people of Taiwan as a mere negotiating chip?

Is that the Art of the Deal?


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 08:31 PM | Reply

So, Pres Trump views the Democracy of the people of Taiwan as a mere negotiating chip?

He'd trade them for a golf resort with his name on it, that would eventually fail.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-26 08:33 PM | Reply

The fat orange rapist loves to kiss commie ass.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-26 08:41 PM | Reply

@#2 ... ending a three-day summit that showcased personal diplomacy rather than big public breakthroughs on a host of contentious issues. ...

So, effectively, Pres Trump publicly kissing the arse of Pres Xi, and calling it a success?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 09:14 PM | Reply

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