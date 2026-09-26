Xi and Trump Strike Friendly Tone, But Make Little Progress

Another view ...



Trump, Xi end summit with tea, tour of US archives -- and little sign of progress

www.reuters.com



Trump said "our farmers are going to be happy" as a result of the talks but did not provide details.



"America is very happy about this visit, and I'm sure China is very happy also," he said.

Xi said the US-China relationship had developed into a constructive one of "strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity."



The summit between the world's two largest economies featured military flyovers, ceremonial tours and a state dinner, but left unresolved major differences over trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and China's ties to Iran. Details of the limited trade agreements reached during the visit will be released on Monday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.



One tangible outcome of the visit was that the US and China agreed to extend by two months a trade truce that was due to expire on November 10, allowing more time to work on a potentially bigger trade deal. ...



CHINA PRESSES ON TAIWAN



A key issue for Xi was the status of Taiwan.



China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own and Xi has long sought to persuade Trump to state publicly that the US opposes Taiwan's independence, rather than saying only that it does not support independence, which has been Washington's formulation for decades.



He also wants the US to halt arms sales to the island.



Xi pressed Trump on Taiwan on Thursday, saying he hoped the US would "handle the Taiwan question with prudence." China's state news agency also reported that Xi "hopes the US side will adhere to the correct position of opposing 'Taiwan independence'."



While the US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, Washington is its most important international backer and is bound by US law to provide it with the means to defend itself.



Washington's Asian allies were watching closely to see how Trump talked about Taiwan following Xi's visit. As of Friday afternoon, he had said nothing substantive.



After his May summit with Xi, Trump, whose administration in December approved an $11 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, said he was holding a second package, worth some $14 billion, in abeyance and described it as a "very good negotiating chip."



On Thursday, Senate Democrats criticized Trump for failing to publicly address China's military pressure on Taiwan and called for the immediate delivery of approved military aid and arms sales to the island. ...