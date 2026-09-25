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Friday, September 25, 2026

Inside Airlines' Panic as FAA Pushed New AI Tool

The aviation agency is now going with a more modest rollout to help manage flight scheduling.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

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The FAA should not use my constituents as guinea pigs for an unproven AI air traffic control system that has Americans' lives in its hands. I'm calling on the FAA to immediately suspend use of this AI system at Washington area airports until its safety has been established. My full statement:

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-- Congressman Don Beyer (@beyer.house.gov) 4:25 PM Â· Sep 21, 2026

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More from the article...

... Weeks of industry confusion over the FAA's vague description of its much-hyped plans eased in the past week when agency officials told them they would use the tool in just a limited way at first, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

The tool, dubbed Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories, or SMART, is set to debut in coming days, offering advice to air traffic controllers managing flights for the three airports that serve the nation's capital, according to two industry officials. The hope, according to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, is that after a 90-day testing period the tool will be rolled out on a wider scale.

Before the FAA eased the airlines officials' concerns, one of their biggest worries was how extensively the AI would be integrated into day-to-day air traffic management, one of the industry people said. "I think that's what people were freaking out about," the person said.

Instead, according to another industry official, the SMART tool is not expected to create any new procedures for air traffic controllers or for the airlines. It will simply generate alternative route information that is passed through the FAA's existing systems and procedures. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 08:39 PM | Reply

OK, when I see Pres Trump's FAA using AI and airlines in the same paragraph, that raises a major concern for me.

AI currently seems to not be under control of humans, and now Pres Trump's FAA wants AI to control the airlines?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 08:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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