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Friday, September 25, 2026

Internal DOJ Charts Show Agency Bleeding Staff

A drastically diminished Justice Department workforce is struggling to keep up with its civil side caseloads, according to documents obtained by The Hill and NewsNation.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

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Sheri Mecklenberg, career prosecutor accused of misconduct in Broadview 6 case, resigns from DOJ. The NYT obtained her scathing resignation letter, in which she says US attorney Boutros ordered her to bring felony charges when the career staff notified him they were meritless.

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2:49 PM Â· Sep 25, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The charts substantiate a dynamic long suspected: that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would not be able to swiftly replace a crew of veteran attorneys after a wave of firings and resignations.

Stacey Young, who founded the DOJ alumni group Justice Connection, described the staff turnover as a "massive exodus."

"The workload has skyrocketed, particularly in the civil division offices that have lost the most lawyers. So what we're seeing is that the lawyers who are left are overworked, stressed out, many have lost those who led their office because they were pushed out by this administration. And because of the difficult circumstances under which they're working, I expect that the rate of departures won't slow down anytime soon," she told The Hill.

"Putting out this data seems to me like a desperate cry for help. It seems like the civil division knows how badly it needs more funds to hire more lawyers to make up for the purge of longstanding experts that they caused." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-25 04:15 PM | Reply

Real lawyers respect the law

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 09:22 PM | Reply

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