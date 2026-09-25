Internal DOJ Charts Show Agency Bleeding Staff

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Stacey Young, who founded the DOJ alumni group Justice Connection, described the staff turnover as a "massive exodus."



"The workload has skyrocketed, particularly in the civil division offices that have lost the most lawyers. So what we're seeing is that the lawyers who are left are overworked, stressed out, many have lost those who led their office because they were pushed out by this administration. And because of the difficult circumstances under which they're working, I expect that the rate of departures won't slow down anytime soon," she told The Hill.



"Putting out this data seems to me like a desperate cry for help. It seems like the civil division knows how badly it needs more funds to hire more lawyers to make up for the purge of longstanding experts that they caused." ...