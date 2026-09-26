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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Russia Expected to Intensify Hybrid War on Europe

Drone explosions, airspace violations, arson attacks: Poland, Romania, and Moldova are now regularly targeted in Russian attacks against Ukraine. More governments are calling these attacks deliberate acts of aggression.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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More from the article ...

... Just a few months ago, Russia's war was an distant reality for many people in Europe outside of Ukraine. If Russian drones occasionally entered the airspace of countries like Poland or Romania, even official statements seemed strangely dismissive and abstract.

Even after a Russian drone struck a high-rise apartment building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati in late May this year, many EU and NATO representatives hesitated to accuse Russia of intentional action. At most, there was discussion of hybrid warfare.

The situation has changed radically since the summer. Drone overflights have become almost daily in certain parts of central and southeastern Europe, and there have even been crashes and explosions, particularly in countries bordering Ukraine.

Alerts are becoming more frequent, with authorities increasingly having to close airspace or suspend operations at airports, as unauthorized flights are detected. Russia has been bombing border crossings, infrastructure and trains in Ukraine, but very close to other borders. Acts of sabotage are also increasingly common.

For the Baltic states, Poland, Moldova and Romania in particular, the war has long ceased to be "hybrid." More and more, politicians in these countries are saying that Russia is acting deliberately.

Drones violate Moldovan and Romanian airspace

This became evident this week in an unprecedented manner. Moldova recorded four drones entering Moldovan airspace, two of which exploded in Moldovan territory. Wreckage of another was also found. The country's northern airspace was closed temporarily.

Two drones also violated Romanian airspace; with one crashing near the northern town of Solca. A nearby border crossing with Ukraine a few dozen kilometers away was closed as a result. NATO aircraft were scrambled near the Danube Delta. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 06:24 PM | Reply

Pres Putin is slowly increasing the intensity of his attacks upon NATO to make it difficult for NATO to say, ~OK, that's an attack upon NATO.~ And NATO would have to retaliate?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 06:26 PM | Reply

Boiling frog
en.wikipedia.org

... The boiling frog is an apologue describing a frog being slowly boiled alive.

The premise is that if a frog is put suddenly into boiling water, it will jump out, but if the frog is put in tepid water which is then brought to a boil slowly, it will not perceive the danger and will be cooked to death.

The story is often used as a metaphor for the inability or unwillingness of people to react to or be aware of sinister threats that arise gradually rather than suddenly. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 06:45 PM | Reply

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