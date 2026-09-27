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Sunday, September 27, 2026

China, US Agree to AI Dialogue, Tariff Cuts on $30 Billion

The United States and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on $30 billion of goods and launch a dialogue on AI, both countries said following President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/27

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US Ambassador to China David Perdue says in their recent meeting Trump asked President Xi if China wanted to buy weapons systems from the US.

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More from the article ...

... "The two countries reached consensus on recommendations for more favorable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction," the White House said.

The three-day summit between Xi and President Donald Trump, which ended on Friday, showcased personal diplomacy rather than big public breakthroughs. Xi has since landed in Beijing, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The two sides also agreed to set up a trade council and extend the outcomes of earlier talks in Kuala Lumpur, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The agreement follows a move by the world's two largest economies to extend by two months a trade truce that had been due to expire on November 10, allowing more time to work on a potentially bigger trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

"This historic visit enriched the constructive and stable China-US relationship, upheld the overall stability of bilateral ties, opened a new chapter in China-US relations, and will have a far-reaching impact on world peace and development," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-27 12:22 AM | Reply

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