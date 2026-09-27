Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, September 27, 2026

Why Farmers Are Pairing Crops with Solar Panels

From cooler soil to paid grazing land, farmers in the US are finding that solar panels can do more than generate power.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/27

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump's China Tariffs do not Appear to be Hurting China (1 comments) ...

Trump slams reporting on removal of his endorsements (1 comments) ...

Why Farmers Are Pairing Crops with Solar Panels (2 comments) ...

USS Lincoln sailor returns home to find apartment ransacked (7 comments) ...

China, US agree to AI dialogue, tariff cuts on $30 billion (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

In the UK, solar farms are becoming bird havens.

[image or embed]

-- David Roberts (@volts.wtf) 10:09 PM Â· Apr 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Traditionally, solar panel farms are quiet -- save for the faint hum of the inverter. But on about one in 10 of American solar farms, there's a new sound reverberating through fields: baaaa.

Letting sheep roam under solar panels is just one of many forms of a burgeoning strategy called agrivoltaics, where crops grow or livestock graze in tandem with renewable energy infrastructure.

It's not only of potential benefit for the animals, which get additional shade. The panels can also protect crops from the elements as well as divert water to them, creating cooler, damper conditions that even boost yields.

And even the solar panels themselves tend to respond well to this co-existence -- as the cooler they are, the more electricity they produce per watt of sunlight.

"Having concrete or something underneath the solar panels -- you're going to have lower efficiency than having something like plants that are transpiring and cooling off on the land surface," Carl Bernacchi, professor of plant biology and crop sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, told DW.

While the potential is enormous, especially as climate change puts more and more heat stress on agriculture, the practice is still in its infancy. In Europe, if agrivoltaics were implemented on just 1% of available agricultural land, the continent could exceed its solar energy targets for 2030. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-27 12:09 AM | Reply

A friend of ours is doing this. Sheep under solar.

I'd feel better about it if they weren't doing it on their family's former Old South plantation.

The friend talks about the old man who's been farming the property forever and how he's now helping with the sheep, and all I can think is, "Did your great-granddaddy used to own his?"

Disturbing.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-27 02:51 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort