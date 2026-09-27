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Sunday, September 27, 2026

USS Lincoln Sailor Returns Home to Find Apartment Ransacked

A Minnesota native who had been serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln for nearly 10 months came home to an upsetting surprise.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/27

Status: user

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USS Lincoln sailor returns home to ransacked apartment, stolen car

[image or embed]

-- New York Post (@nypost.com) 12:12 PM Â· Sep 26, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... "And then I go to unlock my front door and it just pushes right open," Connor Nelson said.

Once inside, he realized thieves vandalized the place and took almost everything, like his TV, a laptop, shoes and even some fishing equipment.

Nelson's father, 22-year Navy veteran Justin Nelson, flew from Minnesota to help his son after the break-in.

"I know what it means to come home, you know, like what that means to a sailor, and it is such a bright spot, you know, in a young sailor's life to come home and, you know, get that relaxation, see family, see friends, and just, you know, hey, you have the sense of accomplishment, you know, and that was kind of taken from him," Justin Nelson said.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-27 02:25 AM | Reply

Thank you for your service!
~ Barroon Trump

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-27 05:43 AM | Reply

Well it is California. What did he expect?

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-27 11:17 AM | Reply

The fat rapist despises the suckers and losers who joined the military.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-27 11:25 AM | Reply

"Well it is California. What did he expect?"

#3 | Posted by oneironaut

Again proving YOU DON'T LIVE HERE.

Look up Lemoore, you ------- idiot. It's as red as the chancre on your dick.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 12:29 PM | Reply

He might physically be in California. Probably never leaves his room tho.

So he doesn't actually LIVE here. He doesn't LIVE anywhere.

He just exists ... in a maga maroon Fantasyland and Fixed News alternate reality bubble.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-27 01:18 PM | Reply

Trump's War Wounded Count Surges With No Explanation

www.thedailybeast.com

The smelly orange pedo is cooking the books again.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-27 03:29 PM | Reply

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