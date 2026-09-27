USS Lincoln Sailor Returns Home to Find Apartment Ransacked

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Once inside, he realized thieves vandalized the place and took almost everything, like his TV, a laptop, shoes and even some fishing equipment.



Nelson's father, 22-year Navy veteran Justin Nelson, flew from Minnesota to help his son after the break-in.



"I know what it means to come home, you know, like what that means to a sailor, and it is such a bright spot, you know, in a young sailor's life to come home and, you know, get that relaxation, see family, see friends, and just, you know, hey, you have the sense of accomplishment, you know, and that was kind of taken from him," Justin Nelson said.





