Trump Cancels Health, Education Funds Approved by Congress

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Monday, September 28, 2026
The Trump administration announced plans Friday night to cancel $810 million in funding for health, education and other programs just days before the end of the current fiscal year, triggering another fight with Congress over the power of the purse.
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