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Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump Cancels Health, Education Funds Approved by Congress

The Trump administration announced plans Friday night to cancel $810 million in funding for health, education and other programs just days before the end of the current fiscal year, triggering another fight with Congress over the power of the purse.

Posted by Corky at 01:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/24

Status: user

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President Trump announced plans to cancel $810 million in Congressionally approved spending, a move that some in his own party are calling illegal. n.pr/4iMlJdT

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 5:14 AM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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More: Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the White House budget office "intentionally withheld these funds for months to execute this unlawful cancellation of appropriations that were approved on a bipartisan basis and signed into law."

"I will work with my colleagues to address these illegal actions," she added in a statement.

And Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the House Appropriations Committee's ranking Democrat, echoed that view.

"Not only is freezing the money in this proposal illegal, but the administration has also clearly been unlawfully impounding funds all year just to get to this point," DeLauro said in a statement.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-28 11:36 AM | Reply

Acting Illegally is Job 1 in this Admin.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 11:54 AM | Reply

Well here's another lawsuit they will lose.

Susan Collins, R-Maine, said

She is concerned.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-28 11:59 AM | Reply

Thanks magat scum

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 01:42 PM | Reply

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