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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Far-Right Commentators Rage Over GOP Welfare Fraud Ad Featuring Gamer

Media commentators in the MAGA movement shredded Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday over a new TV ad depicting white male gamers as the target of a state welfare fraud crackdown ...

Posted by OCUser at 12:33 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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OCUser

Joined 2018/10/30
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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Sarah Huckabee Sanders using a white male actor in her welfare fraud ad has almost caused a bigger MAGA meltdown than a black woman playing Helen of Troy.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 9:31 PM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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... Media commentators in the MAGA movement shredded Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ... a new TV ad depicting white male gamers as the target of a state welfare fraud crackdown " and claimed the Republican hadn't injected enough race into her messaging. ...

Wait, what?

So, if she had used a Black person in the ad, the MAGA commentators would have been happy and supportive?



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:46 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

If the imaginary young fellow was playing the current update to Ghost Recon Wildlands, I can completely exonerate him. Ubisoft bumped the frame rate to 60fps/4K and unlocked most of the DLC goodies for free. It was recommended some 15 years ago I take up console video games to help keep my twitchy hands from becoming full blown tardive dyskinesia. It worked, sort of.

Trust me...worth the now-minuscule $$ if you've never played it. Huckabee can suck it.

#2 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-09-29 01:11 PM | Reply

So, if she had used a Black person in the ad, the MAGA commentators would have been happy and supportive?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:46 PM | Reply | Flag:

What do you think would have happened if the add had a 375-pound black woman with 6 kids watching BET?

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 01:11 PM | Reply

What do you think would have happened if the add had a 375-pound black woman with 6 kids watching BET?

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

I think rightwingers wouldnt be crying about it.

#4 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-29 02:47 PM | Reply

"Hey! Stop insulting incel losers! That's our target demographic!"

#5 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-29 02:48 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Hilarious... LHT still living in Ronald Reagan's Black Welfare Queens driving Cadillacs fantasy world... as if that's the common real world facts, which it wasn't then, and still isn't now.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 02:54 PM | Reply

I think we should pay people who don't want to work to stay home.

Sure, it costs tax money, but I think it's a reasonable hypothesis that idiots and --------- people cost the economy more.

Plus the headache of expecting a service out of these people, or even worse, working with them.

#7 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-29 03:03 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Must have hit a bit too close to home for the "far-right commentators." Must be afraid they'll have to get off their asses and work.

#8 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-29 03:31 PM | Reply

Hilarious... LHT still living in Ronald Reagan's Black Welfare Queens driving Cadillacs fantasy world... as if that's the common real world facts, which it wasn't then, and still isn't now.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 02:54 PM | Reply | Flag:

No, I'm living in a politically correct world where if the ad was as I described, you'd have gotten the vapors and had to be rushed to the hospital. The DNC would have based their entire run this cycle, on "bUh tHeY'rE rAsIs".

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 04:07 PM | Reply

No, I'm living in a politically correct world where if the ad was as I described, you'd have gotten the vapors and had to be rushed to the hospital. The DNC would have based their entire run this cycle, on "bUh tHeY'rE rAsIs".

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Right. Republicans these days are SOOOO worried about being politically correct.

#10 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-29 04:39 PM | Reply

What do you think would have happened if the add had a 375-pound black woman with 6 kids watching BET?

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Dumb, worthless pieces of s*&^ like you would have nodded their empty heads in agreement and nothing would have happened?

Meanwhile, you happily use companies like WalMart and Amazon to feel "affluent" by buying cheap s*&^ (because stuff means success in your s*&^ worldview) even though their business models exist only because public money feeds their employees.

So yes, please, whine some more, s*&^bag.

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-29 05:45 PM | Reply

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