Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 29, 2026

OpenAI Scraps Rollout of New Model over Safety Concerns

OpenAI will not release its new AI model GPT-6.1 Astra due to safety concerns, the ChatGPT-maker confirmed on Tuesday.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

MORE STORIES

How and with Whom Connected Cars Share Your Data (1 comments) ...

This Year's El Nino Just Broke a Record Months before it's Expected to Peak (12 comments) ...

OpenAI Scraps Rollout of New Model over Safety Concerns (4 comments) ...

Putin Is Testing NATO on Norway's Remote Arctic Islands (3 comments) ...

Hegseth: Pentagon, defend 2026 elections from foreign actors (3 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

While I welcome the decision of OpenAI to scrap the release of its new model, without mandatory safety & testing standards, we're just trusting the AI giants to do the right thing. I called on OpenAI to reconsider its release of GPT-6 Astra & am still waiting for answers to key questions:

[image or embed]

-- Senator Chris Van Hollen (@vanhollen.senate.gov) 1:22 PM Â· Sep 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... On Tuesday, OpenAI also issued an update on incidents, that occurred in June but were not made public until last week, in which its models accessed Australian government websites and systems without authorisation.

Those incidents and similar breaches by models developed by major AI firms have in recent weeks intensified the debate around the risks posed by the technology.

Top AI leaders including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic boss Dario Amodei have urged the industry to slow the pace of development due to concerns about risks associated with the technology.

OpenAI's decision, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is a rare instance of a major AI developer pulling a new release over safety concerns.

The model fell short in terms of "staying within scope and authorisation, and how it communicates back to the user about the type of work it's done," Jain said.

"We want to make sure our model development is safe no matter whether that's in the company, or when we ship it to users. But when we ship it to users, we have an extremely high bar in terms of safety and alignment," she added.

The flagship GPT-6 Astra agentic model was released in September and specialises in complex reasoning and executing tasks autonomously. OpenAI said it was the result of "years of research and big bets". ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-29 03:03 AM | Reply

I remain to be convinced that AI will not eventually turn against the humanity that created it.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-29 03:04 AM | Reply

Halting AI is a Dem scam.
--big two want less competition / more money... trillions more.
--dems can't afford for good things while trump is POTUS...if Dems get control the despicable filth will start it all back up.
--halting progress could effect the economy negatively....a Dems wet dream in full climax...
--dont take my word for it...I'll remind you of this when it happens if dems are in control.... And dix are back in your daughter's locker / bath room

#3 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-09-29 01:58 PM | Reply

Is this part of a scam to hype up the "true power" of AI, so that investors keep investing in the bubble?

#4 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-29 11:17 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort