Growth of Private Equity in US Health Care

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Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Overall, research has found that PE involvement in health care has led to changes in the workforce, increased costs and utilization, mixed effects on quality of care, and a lower percentage of Medicare patient discharges, implying an increase in privately insured patients with higher reimbursement rates ...
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