Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Growth of Private Equity in US Health Care

Overall, research has found that PE involvement in health care has led to changes in the workforce, increased costs and utilization, mixed effects on quality of care, and a lower percentage of Medicare patient discharges, implying an increase in privately insured patients with higher reimbursement rates ...

Posted by lamplighter at 03:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Putin Is Testing NATO on Norway's Remote Arctic Islands (3 comments) ...

Hegseth: Pentagon, defend 2026 elections from foreign actors (3 comments) ...

Growth of Private Equity in US Health Care (2 comments) ...

Study looks at how connected cars share your data (1 comments) ...

'U.S. Trade Policy Is Damaging the U.S. Auto Industry' (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

If private equity executives hollow out hospitals and nursing homes and people die, they should face real consequences. Health care should be about patients, not profits.

[image or embed]

-- Elizabeth Warren (@elizabeth-warren.bsky.social) 11:55 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Private equity transactions are difficult to regulate and often not reviewed by antitrust authorities, as they tend to be below the federal mandatory reporting threshold (Federal Trade Commission A, 2020). More than 90% of PE-related takeovers or investments are not reviewed as there is little regulation of PE investment (Schulte, 2022). The acquisitions that are reviewed can still have widespread impacts on health care markets. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 08:00 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1

So, private equity seems to have found a very profitable area, with low regulation.

An area, health-care for profit, where it seems to prioritize profits over patients?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 08:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort