Trump Slams Reporting on Removal of His Endorsements

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Monday, September 28, 2026
President Trump criticized the media on Saturday following reports that GOP Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.) removed several references to the president's endorsement of his gubernatorial bid from his campaign website.
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