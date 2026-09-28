Trump Slams Reporting on Removal of His Endorsements

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"If Florida thought the story that Byron dropped' me was true, he would lose the Election, and that would be a terrible thing because he's going to be a fantastic Governor!" Trump wrote.



The gubernatorial candidate's campaign removed several mentions of the president's name from its website, including a top banner that encouraged supporters to "chip in to support Trump Endorsed Byron Donalds."



The homepage now opens with the slogan, "Fighting to defend the Florida dream," with a cycling list of endorsements below, including that of the president. ...