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Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump Slams Reporting on Removal of His Endorsements

President Trump criticized the media on Saturday following reports that GOP Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.) removed several references to the president's endorsement of his gubernatorial bid from his campaign website.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

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Leans Republican -> Toss Up In our gubernatorial forecast update, Florida's gubernatorial race has shifted into the Toss Up column. Byron Donalds now has a 60% win probability, down from 68% at the start of September.

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-- Decision Desk HQ (@decisiondeskhq.bsky.social) 11:45 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The president slammed this reporting as "Another Fake Story" in a Truth Social post, citing his election wins in Florida during his three presidential campaigns.

"If Florida thought the story that Byron dropped' me was true, he would lose the Election, and that would be a terrible thing because he's going to be a fantastic Governor!" Trump wrote.

The gubernatorial candidate's campaign removed several mentions of the president's name from its website, including a top banner that encouraged supporters to "chip in to support Trump Endorsed Byron Donalds."

The homepage now opens with the slogan, "Fighting to defend the Florida dream," with a cycling list of endorsements below, including that of the president. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-27 03:55 PM | Reply

---- the fat bald pedo bitch

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 06:42 PM | Reply

Stinky is toxic.

It's easy to see how piggy squeals that it hurts him so.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-28 10:11 AM | Reply

Trump lost what little credibility he had when he f'd up the decision to start a proxy war in Iran for Netanyahu. That will turn out to be both the beginning . . . and the end of the Trump era in the history of America when it's written.

Meantime, it's a new Congress and impeachment for war crimes that has Trump sweating blood. Or maybe, even a trial at the Hague.

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-28 12:53 PM | Reply

May every corporate whore meet their proper end. AMEN.

#5 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-28 01:44 PM | Reply

REDLIGHT

Trump has made mention of getting rid of the Internal Court recently. So, the possibility of being tried at the Hauge for war crimes has entered his mind.

I wonder, do they still hang people after they've been convicted at the Hague.

Just curious.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-28 04:29 PM | Reply

Correction: International Court

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-28 04:31 PM | Reply

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