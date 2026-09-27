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Sunday, September 27, 2026

Trump's China Tariffs do not Appear to be Hurting China

China keeps growing its share of global cargo sales, indicating the Trump administration's tariffs meant to punish the country are instead an obstacle that China has successfully navigated.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/27

Status: user

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China keeps growing its share of global cargo sales, indicating the Trump administration's tariffs meant to punish the country are instead an obstacle that China has successfully navigated. https://bit.ly/3TruYWC

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-- Fortune (@fortune.com) 9:00 PM Â· Sep 24, 2026

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More from the article ...

... China now accounts for 40% of the world's container exports on a rolling three-month basis, a 2.5% increase from nine months ago and its highest-ever levels, Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told the Financial Times on Tuesday.

For Europe, China's swelling share of global shipments represents a growing trade imbalance between the continents, Eskelund warned. As more cheaper goods from China flood European markets, European manufacturers are squeezed out, and the continent loses out on global market share for exports and China sells its goods for cheap elsewhere.

The U.S. is facing a similar fate, harkening back to the "China Shock" of the early 2000s, representing a surge of Chinese products on American shelves following its entry into the World Trade Organization, throttling U.S. manufacturing and leaving pockets of America with massive job losses and stagnant wages. Economists predict the impending "China Shock 2.0" will extend beyond retail shelves to technology like AI infrastructure and electric vehicles. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 08:55 PM | Reply

The winning has become tiresome.

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-27 06:22 PM | Reply

Why tf would China care about American tariffs when it's selling to the entire planet and didn't spend the last few decades wasting their taxes on wars for genocidal maniacs.

#3 | Posted by Clownshack at 2026-09-27 06:36 PM | Reply

China is also moving into African nations where DJT murdered 100's of thousands of children, feeding those who are left.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-27 06:44 PM | Reply

He's an incontinent incompetent dumbass that knows nothing about everything.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 07:54 PM | Reply

I get the Impression that Xi thinks Trump is Simple and Needlessly Cruel.

Considering the source, that's Really Harsh.

China has more credibility as Humanitarians than the US or Israel.

Hell, Iran does.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-27 09:14 PM | Reply

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