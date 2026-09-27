Trump's China Tariffs do not Appear to be Hurting China

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For Europe, China's swelling share of global shipments represents a growing trade imbalance between the continents, Eskelund warned. As more cheaper goods from China flood European markets, European manufacturers are squeezed out, and the continent loses out on global market share for exports and China sells its goods for cheap elsewhere.



The U.S. is facing a similar fate, harkening back to the "China Shock" of the early 2000s, representing a surge of Chinese products on American shelves following its entry into the World Trade Organization, throttling U.S. manufacturing and leaving pockets of America with massive job losses and stagnant wages. Economists predict the impending "China Shock 2.0" will extend beyond retail shelves to technology like AI infrastructure and electric vehicles. ...