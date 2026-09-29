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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Putin Is Testing NATO on Norway's Remote Arctic Islands

Russia's rising hybrid activity on Svalbard is sparking fears that Moscow could spark an incident that tests NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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-- Le Monde in English (@english.lemonde.fr) 8:39 AM Â· Sep 29, 2026

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More from the article ...

... For the best part of a century, the biggest threat to the residents of Svalbard was polar bears. Increasingly, it now comes from Russia.

Fears are growing that Moscow could use the sprawling Arctic archipelago -- a part of Norway with an unusual legal status -- to test NATO militarily amid growing uncertainty over the U.S. commitment to European defense.

Allies suspect Russia of probing crucial undersea cables in the waters off Svalbard and staging military-style events that test the limits of the rules governing its presence there. As Russia ramps up hybrid attacks across Europe, Oslo is racing to boost its naval and surveillance capabilities to protect its northern flank, while local authorities on Svalbard are investing in critical infrastructure -- and even have an evacuation plan in place.

"There is more tension in the Arctic and in the north, and of course also Svalbard is a part of that," Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik told POLITICO. "We know that Russia ... uses a lot of ways to try to provoke or find ways to do hybrid threats."

Despite its status as Norwegian territory, the archipelago's main island, Spitsbergen, is home to a Russian town.

For decades, Moscow and Oslo have largely kept tensions from boiling over -- but that delicate balance is now under growing strain. Western countries are increasingly worried about Russian hybrid attacks in Europe and warn that Moscow could attempt a limited incursion against a NATO member by the end of the decade.

"Russian leadership is highly unpredictable and more and more risk prone," said Kari Aga Myklebost, a Russian history professor and Svalbard expert at Norway's Arctic University. "I wouldn't close out any scenario when it comes to the Kremlin's will to confront NATO." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:30 PM | Reply

Related ...

Residents brace for a possible Russian hybrid attack on Poland's border with Ukraine
apnews.com

... Three times in one day, phones lit up across this Polish border community with a warning: A drone or a missile could cross from Ukraine, and residents should stay vigilant in case they might need to take cover.

Above the village of Dorohusk in eastern Poland, vapor trails cut across the pale blue sky and military helicopters rumbled overhead. Just 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away, traffic at the border crossing into Ukraine was suspended three times, and staff were even evacuated once.

The alerts and disruptions on Thursday came as The Associated Press was visiting the village. They reflected a new reality along Poland's eastern frontier, where the war in Ukraine -- now 4 1/2 years old -- has felt increasingly close.

Russia isn't at war with Poland, but over the past few years European leaders say it's mounted a series of so-called hybrid attacks to pressure to pressure adversaries in the West and NATO that include sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks. Poland is worried that the drones or missiles strikes could spill over from Ukraine, whether by accident or as part of a Russian strategy of ambiguous attacks. ...



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:33 PM | Reply

Related ...

NATO condemns Russian 'nuclear rhetoric' after Kaliningrad threat
www.bssnews.net

... NATO on Tuesday condemned "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" by Russia, after Moscow warned it would "deploy its entire arsenal" if the alliance threatens its exclave Kaliningrad.

"I can confirm that Russia sent a non-paper to NATO and that we have sent a response, noting that NATO is a defensive Alliance and none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

"We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. We call on Russia to end its unprovoked war in Ukraine."

The NATO statement came after Russia's embassy in Belgium said it had contacted the alliance to complain about "the provocative statements and actions of the North Atlantic Alliance's leadership and NATO member states with respect to the Kaliningrad Region".

"We have warned that the aforementioned reckless and irresponsible course of action sharply increases the risks of a direct armed conflict with our country," the embassy said in a statement released Monday.

"We have emphasised that Russia possesses the necessary means to repel any potential aggression and is prepared to deploy its entire arsenal to defend its territory should NATO countries attempt to isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of our country."

The warning from Moscow came as NATO accused the Kremlin of stepping up a campaign of sabotage and interference against Ukraine's backers to try to put them off supporting Kyiv. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-29 04:59 PM | Reply

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