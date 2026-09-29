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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

'U.S. Trade Policy Is Damaging the U.S. Auto Industry'

A decade ago, nearly half of new cars hitting Canadian roads were built in America, but after months of restrictive U.S. tariffs, the number of Big Three autos purchased from America's northern neighbor have dropped precipitously.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:33 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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New contracts for Canadian suppliers. Good jobs for Canadian workers. Paycheques staying in Canadian communities. For the first time in four decades, VIA Rail passenger cars will be built in Canada.

[image or embed]

-- Mark Carney (@mark-carney.bsky.social) 11:59 AM Â· Sep 25, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Only 28.4% of new-vehicle sales in Canada in the first half of 2026 were U.S.-built, down from 35.4% in the first half of 2025, according to JD Power Canada data. From about 2021 to 2025, the U.S. market share of new vehicles in Canada was roughly 40%.

Auto analysts blame the steep decline on a series of import taxes placed on Canada over the past year and a half, which included a 25% tariff on Canadian-made cars, a levy expected to double and apply to Canadian auto parts, steel, and vehicles on Jan. 1, 2027. Canada imposed countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs on American-made autos, as well as on steel and aluminum.

The U.S. auto industry relies heavily on Canada, which is the largest export market for American automakers"larger than the next 10 markets combined, according to a Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) analysis published last month. Auto trade between the two countries has topped $100 billion this year, and despite the speed bumps in trade policy, Canada remains America's largest auto market.

Yet recent trade policies are not only eroding this relationship, analysts warn, but increasing the likelihood the import taxes meant to punish Canada are actually having a larger adverse impact on American automakers. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 01:12 PM | Reply

... the number of Big Three autos purchased from America's northern neighbor have dropped precipitously. ...

My guess, based upon the content of the Fortune article, is that the opening sentence should read ...

the number of Big Three autos purchased by America's northern neighbor has dropped precipitously.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 02:07 PM | Reply

Another view ...

Trump Says Tariffs Saved the U.S. Auto Industry. The Data Tells a Different Story (September 1, 2026)
time.com

... President Donald Trump said that he "revived" and "saved" America's auto industry through tariffs. But industry data and experts on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border suggest a different version of events.

"I've revived, and indeed saved, the Automobile Business in our America," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "That's because of what I've done with TARIFFS."

Manufacturers, however, have reported substantial tariff-related costs, and the auto industry's production, sales, and employment have all declined since Trump returned to the White House.

Experts tell TIME that Trump's escalating trade war with Canada could put further pressure on a $1.2 trillion industry, weakening its global competitiveness. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 09:01 PM | Reply

All of Trump's policies are hurting the US.

The only people benefiting are the already wealthy.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-28 09:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

@#4 ... The only people benefiting are the already wealthy. ...

Looks that way.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 10:08 PM | Reply

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