'U.S. Trade Policy Is Damaging the U.S. Auto Industry'

More from the article ...



Auto analysts blame the steep decline on a series of import taxes placed on Canada over the past year and a half, which included a 25% tariff on Canadian-made cars, a levy expected to double and apply to Canadian auto parts, steel, and vehicles on Jan. 1, 2027. Canada imposed countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs on American-made autos, as well as on steel and aluminum.



The U.S. auto industry relies heavily on Canada, which is the largest export market for American automakers"larger than the next 10 markets combined, according to a Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) analysis published last month. Auto trade between the two countries has topped $100 billion this year, and despite the speed bumps in trade policy, Canada remains America's largest auto market.



Yet recent trade policies are not only eroding this relationship, analysts warn, but increasing the likelihood the import taxes meant to punish Canada are actually having a larger adverse impact on American automakers. ...