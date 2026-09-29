'U.S. Trade Policy Is Damaging the U.S. Auto Industry'

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Tuesday, September 29, 2026
A decade ago, nearly half of new cars hitting Canadian roads were built in America, but after months of restrictive U.S. tariffs, the number of Big Three autos purchased from America's northern neighbor have dropped precipitously.
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