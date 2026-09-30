Karl Rove Says the GOP Is Being Taken over by 'Nazis'

"Woke" Karl Rove?



Who did that?!



"In the last 48 hours, Ted Cruz has reached out to me and says, We're losing,' Ken Paxton has sent me several emails saying, I'm losing, I need your help,'" Rove said.



"Even the Republicans are admitting that they're behind."



""If [U.S. Sen.] John Cornyn were the nominee, this race would be over. But when you've got a guy that has multiple girlfriends and $200,000 worth of improvements in his house from a corrupt business guy whom he does favors," Rove said.



"Can you make this ---- up? I mean, really."



Rove's colorful commentary didn't stop there. He also pledged to vote for Democrat Jon Rosenthal in the race for Texas Railroad Commissioner instead of Bo French, whom he described as a "bigot."

