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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Karl Rove Says the GOP Is Being Taken over by 'Nazis'

Longtime Republican political operative Karl Rove said his party is being taken over by "Nazis" and railed against the moral failings of U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton,,,

Posted by Arbusto at 08:33 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Arbusto

Joined 2006/08/24
Visited 2026/09/29

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Longtime Republican political operative Karl Rove said his party is being taken over by "Nazis" and railed against the moral failings of U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton during a one-on-one interview at the Texas Tribune Festival over the weekend.

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-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 5:57 PM Â· Sep 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Karl Rove is entirely correct.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 05:14 PM | Reply

"Woke" Karl Rove?

Who did that?!

"In the last 48 hours, Ted Cruz has reached out to me and says, We're losing,' Ken Paxton has sent me several emails saying, I'm losing, I need your help,'" Rove said.

"Even the Republicans are admitting that they're behind."

""If [U.S. Sen.] John Cornyn were the nominee, this race would be over. But when you've got a guy that has multiple girlfriends and $200,000 worth of improvements in his house from a corrupt business guy whom he does favors," Rove said.

"Can you make this ---- up? I mean, really."

Rove's colorful commentary didn't stop there. He also pledged to vote for Democrat Jon Rosenthal in the race for Texas Railroad Commissioner instead of Bo French, whom he described as a "bigot."

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 08:28 PM | Reply

The GOP isn't being taken over by Nazis.

It's already been taken over by Nazis and their oligarch wouldbe managers.

Very much on the old German model.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-30 05:35 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It is a sign of how bad things have gotten that Karl Rove sounds like a voice of sanity.

#4 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-09-30 09:28 AM | Reply

Awwwwww... the US's Goebbels is upset with his own creation... put an unarticulate fratfeck in charge of everything... and see what happens... republicl0wnz love that chit.

'If this were a dictatorship, it would be a heck of a lot easier... as long as I'm the dictator. Hehehe.' GWB

Karl thought chit for brains was clever...

I trust him as far as I can throw MTG and Tucker with my bad arm.
Really... who gives a fatfeck what that pig thinks or does.

#5 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-09-30 10:56 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Rove WAS a Nazi not all that long ago.

So I guess he knows one when he sees one

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-30 11:34 AM | Reply

5

Excellent points.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-30 11:35 AM | Reply

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