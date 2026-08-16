Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, August 16, 2026

Trump Scales Back Joint Military Exercises with S Korea

President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon on Sunday to scale back planned joint military exercises with South Korea after the Republican president said South Korea declined to help denuclearize Iran.

Posted by Arbusto at 10:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Arbusto

Joined 2006/08/24
Visited 2026/08/16

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Scales Back Joint Military Exercises with S Korea (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEWS: Trump says he has ordered Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump says he is helping North Korea because South Korea refused to join his failed war against Iran.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 5:19 PM Â· Aug 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump is a -----

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 08:24 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort