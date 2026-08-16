Trump Scales Back Joint Military Exercises with S Korea

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Sunday, August 16, 2026
President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon on Sunday to scale back planned joint military exercises with South Korea after the Republican president said South Korea declined to help denuclearize Iran.
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