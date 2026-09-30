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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

What the Oligarch who Paid for Jr's Wedding Really Wants

Putin ally aims for his sports association to regain control of Olympic boxing

Posted by qcp at 08:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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"If I'm paying for your wedding, at some point, you're going to owe me something," said Frank Montoya Jr., a retired FBI official who held senior counterintelligence roles. "This should be unthinkable for the son of the president. End of story."

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:58 AM Â· Sep 25, 2026

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More: Until March 2010, Umar Kremlev did not exist.

Before then, the man who would go on to pay for Donald Trump Jr's post-wedding party in the Bahamas was called Umar Lutfulloev.

At 28 years old, with reported convictions for extortion and battery under his belt, and his hope of building a boxing career extinguished by ill discipline, Lutfulloev wanted to turn over a new leaf and climb the rungs of Russian society.

There was no better surname than Kremlev " "The Kremlin's man".

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-30 09:11 AM | Reply

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