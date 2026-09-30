What the Oligarch who Paid for Jr's Wedding Really Wants

More: Until March 2010, Umar Kremlev did not exist.



Before then, the man who would go on to pay for Donald Trump Jr's post-wedding party in the Bahamas was called Umar Lutfulloev.



At 28 years old, with reported convictions for extortion and battery under his belt, and his hope of building a boxing career extinguished by ill discipline, Lutfulloev wanted to turn over a new leaf and climb the rungs of Russian society.



There was no better surname than Kremlev " "The Kremlin's man".

