DHS Witch Hunt Falls Apart as It Can't Name a Single Noncitizen Voter

More: Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in July that he found 15,903 noncitizen voters on Nevada's voter rolls. The New York Times on Thursday reported that a follow-up meeting between DHS officials and Nevada election officers revealed that the number was wildly incorrect.



"So what you're saying is the 15,000 number has not been vetted?" Nevada Secretary of State Chief Deputy C. Murphy Hebert asked in the August meeting.



"I probably wouldn't use the sentence, It hasn't been vetted,'" Homeland Security Secretary Kimberley Vogt said. "Because definitely we've done something with it to get down to 15,000. So I wouldn't say that. But it hasn't had a full manual review of each one." She also stated that they were not saying that only 185 people on the voter roll were noncitizens, but that those 185 definitely were. But that was wrong too.



"As for the 185 individuals, our records indicate that they were citizens," Nevada Deputy Attorney General Greg Ott wrote in a letter to DHS this week. "You have provided nothing of substance to suggest otherwise."