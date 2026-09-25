Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, September 25, 2026

DHS Witch Hunt Falls Apart as It Can't Name a Single Noncitizen Voter

The Department of Homeland Security said it found 16,000 noncitizen voters in one state -- but didn't get a single name right.

Posted by qcp at 04:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

MORE STORIES

DHS Witch Hunt Falls Apart as It Can't Name a Single Noncitizen Voter (8 comments) ...

The Deferential President (5 comments) ...

Feds Target AI Critics as 'Foreign Agents' (10 comments) ...

Hackers Say They Have Data on All FBI Employees (7 comments) ...

'I Was Sold a Bill of Goods': The Distrust Election (17 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A must read After a sweeping, Republican-led review of more than 2 million voter registrations, Utah election officials identified just one apparent noncitizen in their voter rolls -- who never voted. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/ ...

[image or embed]

-- Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 3:12 PM Â· Jan 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in July that he found 15,903 noncitizen voters on Nevada's voter rolls. The New York Times on Thursday reported that a follow-up meeting between DHS officials and Nevada election officers revealed that the number was wildly incorrect.

"So what you're saying is the 15,000 number has not been vetted?" Nevada Secretary of State Chief Deputy C. Murphy Hebert asked in the August meeting.

"I probably wouldn't use the sentence, It hasn't been vetted,'" Homeland Security Secretary Kimberley Vogt said. "Because definitely we've done something with it to get down to 15,000. So I wouldn't say that. But it hasn't had a full manual review of each one." She also stated that they were not saying that only 185 people on the voter roll were noncitizens, but that those 185 definitely were. But that was wrong too.

"As for the 185 individuals, our records indicate that they were citizens," Nevada Deputy Attorney General Greg Ott wrote in a letter to DHS this week. "You have provided nothing of substance to suggest otherwise."

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-25 09:54 AM | Reply

There are exactly as any witches in existence as some crazy man has the will to imagine them.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-25 11:16 AM | Reply

------- LIARS NEED TO BE SHOT

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 01:51 PM | Reply

Newsworthy Thread.

Which will be avoided by the maga maroons like it was a vaccine for the Black Plague.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-25 02:50 PM | Reply

You're not going to see Trumpers like BillJohnson or Turds on this thread.

They prefer to live in their alternative, Trump sanctioned, reality.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-25 02:53 PM | Reply

------- LIARS NEED TO BE SHOT

#3 | POSTED BY LEGALLYYOURDEAD

AFTER the trial of course.

Let's make America Grrreat! Again by bringing back tar and feathering!

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-25 02:53 PM | Reply

The same will quietly happen with the supposed 750,000 people kicked off ACA insurance for "fraud."

These pieces of reprehensible, unAmerican s*&^ will simply make up whatever necessary to try and concoct a "win" because God knows their "governance" isn't producing any.

And the trash "media" play along by loudly reporting what their told to report while neglecting to inform on the collapse of nearly ever claim made by the unAmerican s*&^bags.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-25 04:06 PM | Reply

www.huffpost.com

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-25 05:03 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort