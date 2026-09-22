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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Hackers Say They Have Data on All FBI Employees

A high profile hacking group claims it has breached multiple FBI-related services and stolen data "on all FBI employees and applicants."

Posted by qcp at 04:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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ShinyHunters hackers say they breached Federal Bureau of Investigation, no immediate comment from FBI reut.rs/4hEXbSV

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-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 1:50 PM Â· Sep 22, 2026

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More: The data breach could be massively significant and may have all sorts of national security and counterintelligence implications. Criminals from the same ecosystem as ShinyHunters have previously used hacked data like phone records to track, intimidate, and harass the FBI agents investigating them. The highly sensitive data could also be a boon to foreign intelligence agencies who want to better understand how one of the most important law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the U.S. operates. And if the data fell into the hands of more criminals, FBI agents and their spouses could face serious threats to their safety.

The representative provided 404 Media with a sample appearing to contain the personal data of 5,000 FBI employees. That data included an alleged address, phone number, date of birth, and in some cases details on their spouse.

404 Media put some of the sample phone numbers into open source intelligence tool OSINT Industries and found they did correspond to people with the same name as listed in the sample file. 404 Media also searched some of the records through compromised data tool Darkside, made by cybersecurity company District 4. That revealed some of the phone numbers are associated with U.S. Department of Justice personnel.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-22 02:56 PM | Reply

Trump stripped American cyber defenses, and we got hit. No fatalities, this time.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 04:44 PM | Reply

Most incompetent administration in US history. Trump should be impeached and removed and all of the idiots he appointed to positions of power need to follow him out the door.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-22 05:35 PM | Reply

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