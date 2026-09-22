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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

White House Promotes Its Own News App: 'State Run Media'

The White House drew widespread criticism for promoting its official app days after President Donald Trump barred three news outlets from the White House.

Posted by qcp at 11:31 AM | 21 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Amid Trump's ban on three media outlets, the White House is now touting its own state-run propaganda network: "TRUMP TV"

[image or embed]

-- Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 6:38 PM Â· Sep 21, 2026

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More: "You're making Vladimir Putin proud. State run Media," political commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote.

"Why would I let your state media track my data?" another user asked. A third wrote: "I'd rather launch my phone into the sun than install a government propaganda app."

Other critics responded with memes, including one showing Trump's face superimposed on that of a North Korean state television broadcaster.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-21 04:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

When does the digging of the moat around the White House start?

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 04:39 PM | Reply

This is more transparent than an administration getting posts deleted on social media sites, and silencing scientists, or government official plotting with journalists.

Nothing wrong with the government trying to counter some narrative that is in the public domain, at least you know its the government.

I am really surprised that Lumpers that would be influenced by journalist given access to people in the government without saying they were, are concerned about an explicit government outlet of information.

Wild.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-21 05:15 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#3
If that surprises you, just hang on and watch ... .

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 05:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This is more transparent
#3 | POSTED BY ONETRUMPER

Thanks for sharing Trump's talking points.

Yes yes. State run media is always 100% accurate.

It's said so itself.

If you don't believe them, just ask them.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-21 05:28 PM | Reply

#3 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

How many people died in the Holocaust?

Do you think that there even was a Holocaust?

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-21 05:46 PM | Reply

1Nut knows what State Run Media is like where he's from, and that it supports a Corrupt Crony Capitalist faux-Communist Regime that will be demanding his DNA when he retires there.

He just thinks that showing his magnificent mind can own him some libs around here who have the temerity (look it up #2 Son) not to recognize his said magnificence.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-21 06:20 PM | Reply

He's as phony as Fat Donnie Coward

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 09:40 PM | Reply

Don't forget to use the discount code GOEBBELS when you sign up.

#9 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-22 11:34 AM | Reply

#7

corky, you don't know the difference between a state run media, and a State that has its own media outlet?

This is why you live in the dumbest county in the dumbest state.

It's far better than the department of disinformation that lumpers were pushing under Biden.

or when Obama banned photographers at WhiteHouse events
www.motherjones.com

And far better than controlling "independent" news outlets.

#10 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-22 11:48 AM | Reply

Thanks for sharing Trump's talking points.
Yes yes. State run media is always 100% accurate.
- clownshack

Didn't say it was accurate, just said it's honest to say this is the States position.

When taken along with other media outlets information you can make a better informed decision.

When the State pressures the press to run stories, that is the most dishonest press, because it has the appearance of being independent, but it doesn't disclose it's relationship with the government. That is the definition of a state controlled media. it's what America has had in the past.

Bush,Obama,Trump Biden all subverted the contract of the fourth pillar of your system.

#11 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-22 11:53 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

CSAMRUNT, your child-raping idol was yelling at Kaitlyn Collins at the UN today. Lol

thehill.com

#12 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-22 12:04 PM | Reply

GUARANTEE: in two weeks green algae will be found coating the lenses of the video cameras and a retired Olympic Curler will be arrested for vandalizing microphone cables.

#13 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-22 12:06 PM | Reply

MAGA = NAZI 2.0

#14 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-09-22 12:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Bush,Obama,Trump Biden all subverted the contract of the fourth pillar of your system.

#11 | Posted by oneironaut

"your system"?

What system is yours?

Does it have anything to do with one-man rule?

#15 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 12:20 PM | Reply

Didn't say it was accurate, just said it's honest to say this is the States position.

Which State?

We have 50 of them. We also have three branches of federal government. The president does not speak for all of them.

The President is not "The State".

Trumpy is not a King. He is just a civil servant, a public servant, in a temp job. With a bad case of Visions of Grandeur. Obviously.

#16 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-22 12:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Stinky TV is a ginormous flop.

www.thedailybeast.com

#17 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-22 01:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1


Vance jokes about White House media ban
apnews.com

... The vice president held a news conference on Tuesday related to his fraud task force at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House campus.

Vance said as he turned to take questions, "I have my notes here that I'm supposed to take questions from CNN and Politico. Anybody from CNN and Politico here? No."

His remarks were met quiet laughs from his staffers seated in the room. ...



#18 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-22 01:30 PM | Reply

Trump already tried this with his other flop, "Truth Social".

#19 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-22 01:50 PM | Reply

Shocking. Shocking to see that Oneironaut is OK with this.

#20 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-22 01:58 PM | Reply

He'll blindly support all things Trump.

It's what cultists do.

#21 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-22 02:01 PM | Reply

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