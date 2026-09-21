#23 | Posted by visitor_



Job Creation: Over 7 million new jobs were created.This after cutting bloated Federal payroll.

It's about 750,000 jobs. Some of the worst job creation ever. And the federal payroll means nothing works, including the IRS and VA.



Unemployment Rate: Achieved a historic low of 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years.

The unemployment rate is 4.1%. This is much higher than under Biden's last 2 years (3.6% and 4%)



Tax Cuts: Implemented $3.2 trillion in tax cuts, benefiting working families.

Taxes went up on the middle class and under. The only tax cuts were for the rich and corporate America.



Poverty Reduction: Significant decreases in poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans.

You are making up numbers that aren't official. Unofficial numbers indicate slight increases in the poverty rate.



Record Highs: The stock market reached unprecedented levels, with the DOW closing above 30,000 for the first time.

...you gave them $3.5 trillion in borrowed money that tax payers have to pay back...



Manufacturing Jobs: Created more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs.

We've lost 75k to 100k manufacturuing jobs since Trump took office.



Food Stamp Reduction: Lifted nearly 7 million people off food stamps.

Kicking people off food stamps isn't lifting them off food stamps.



Economic Growth: The economy experienced substantial growth, with median household income reaching its highest level ever recorded.

GDP growth is averaging 2% under Trump, down further this year. Biden averaged 2.5%. And Household income is up like every year but surpassed by inflation.



Everything you said is a literal lie. Literally by every metric, we were better off under Biden.