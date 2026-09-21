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Monday, September 21, 2026

Trump Overall Job Approval at 29%

A total of 29% of Americans say they approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president and 68% say they disapprove ...

Posted by qcp at 12:55 PM | 45 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

We now have a poll showing Donald Trump a full MoE beneath the Bush Line. Ain't that something? politicalwire.com/2026/09/21/t...[image or embed]

" George Conway (@gtconway.bsky.social) 12:03 PM Sep 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How low can he go?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 12:40 PM | Reply

Even some of the hardcore MAGA Base are leaving him.

It's lonely at the slop, er, I mean, top.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-21 01:04 PM | Reply

How low can he go?

You really don't want to know.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-21 01:05 PM | Reply

It's gotten so bad for pedo 47 he's begging Zelenskyy to take it easy on the orcs.

www.thedailybeast.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-21 01:09 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He doesn't care because the supreme court isn't going to make him obey any subpeonas or face any consequences for his crimes.

Biden was our last chance for justice and he blew it.

#5 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-21 01:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

1. Think protests in the streets.

Then think Kent State. Or Tiananmen.

He doesn't care. It's just a matter of who will do the work.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-21 01:18 PM | Reply

It's a damning indictment of the low intellectual state of our citizenry that the number is this HIGH. The approval rating should be near zero, because the man is an intellectual, emotional, and moral zero.

#7 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-21 01:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It was 29% a couple of days after Jan 6. Only now there's a war that's going to go on for who knows how long and everything costs more. Great job, Trump voters.

#8 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-21 01:29 PM | Reply

Meanwhile the obscenely rich continue to accumulate and hoard, the warmongers get the wars and conflicts and security state apparatuses that they desire and the political elite are given multi-layers of MSM and legislative cover for their numerous terroristic crimes.

Trump is just the latest, most noxious symptom of an ongoing, chronic infectious disease. He is the physical manifestation of GUMMATA in late-stage syphilis.

#9 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-21 01:34 PM | Reply

Trump's base when he was elected was 36%. He's lost 7% of those that hired him. That takes effort. Trump'll predictably say this is a fake-news conspiracy. You almost have to pity his level of delusion. Trump's like a skunk at a garden party. The ones that like him are enjoying the spectacle of others trying to get as far away from him as fast as they can.

#10 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-21 03:01 PM | Reply

And I'm still going to wait and see what happens. Approval ratings don't always translate to votes. If they did, Congress would look much different than it does now.

#11 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-21 03:11 PM | Reply

These numbers are worse than Carter's with stagflation, gas lines, and Iran hostages.

#12 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-09-21 03:50 PM | Reply

He will claim republicans won all the mid term contests and were robbed

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-21 03:51 PM | Reply

French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating sits at approximately 16% to 22%, according to recent polling.
www.politico.eu +1

#14 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-21 03:54 PM | Reply

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces record-low approval ratings hovering between 10% and 13% as of September 2026

#15 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-21 03:54 PM | Reply

Polling from YouGov's Pre-Resignation Poll showed Starmer with 22% favourable and 67% unfavourable views

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham holds a net favourability score ranging around +13 to +26 in recent polls

#16 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-21 03:57 PM | Reply

Oh look! A tree!
-ignores forest

#17 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-21 03:59 PM | Reply

deflector shields to maximum!

#18 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-21 04:14 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Oh look! A tree!
-ignores forest

#17 | Posted by john_savage2

Sounds like the morons who blamed worldwide pandemic inflation on biden.

#19 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-21 04:33 PM | Reply

Borders are closed.

#20 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-21 04:35 PM | Reply

Greenland.

#21 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-21 04:36 PM | Reply

Borders are closed.

#20 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-21 04:35 PM | Reply | Flag: Flag:

Greenland.

#21 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-21 04:36 PM | Reply | Flag:

Keep saluting, sport. Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed.

#22 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-21 04:42 PM | Reply

Key Accomplishments of the Trump Administration
Economic Achievements

Job Creation: Over 7 million new jobs were created.This after cutting bloated Federal payroll.
Unemployment Rate: Achieved a historic low of 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years.
Tax Cuts: Implemented $3.2 trillion in tax cuts, benefiting working families.
Poverty Reduction: Significant decreases in poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans.

Stock Market Performance

Record Highs: The stock market reached unprecedented levels, with the DOW closing above 30,000 for the first time.

Additional Highlights

Manufacturing Jobs: Created more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs.
Food Stamp Reduction: Lifted nearly 7 million people off food stamps.
Economic Growth: The economy experienced substantial growth, with median household income reaching its highest level ever recorded.

#23 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-21 04:48 PM | Reply

Borders are closed.

#20 | Posted by visitor_

Closed how?

A million people cross the US Border every single day.

How are MAGA this stupid?

#24 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-21 04:48 PM | Reply

Belarus says no potash left after serial------------ claims massive deal for fertilizer

thehill.com

The portly nonce is a global laughingstock.

#25 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-21 04:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Biden allowed an illegal invasion with his open border policy. Trump closed the borders to this illegal invasion and has deported millions, with many more self deporting.

#26 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-21 04:54 PM | Reply

Trump closed the borders

When? Citation necessary.

#27 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-21 04:55 PM | Reply

"President Barack Obama oversaw the highest number of formal removals (deportations via a legal or court order) in recent U.S. history, with over 3 million recorded during his eight years in office."

Obama was better at deporting illegal immigrants than Trump is.

Obama was better at everything.

Womp womp.

#28 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-21 04:57 PM | Reply

Belarus says no potash left after serial------------ claims massive deal for fertilizer

thehill.com

The portly nonce is a global laughingstock.

#25 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-21 04:52 PM | Reply | Flag:

On the surface, that's hilarious. But of course, in reality it's depressing. He didn't even confirm with Lukashenko that there's any potash to sell to the U.S.? Or maybe he did but lied because he needed a feel-good story. Good lord, our president is a non-stop disaster.

#29 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-21 04:58 PM | Reply

-Obama was better at deporting illegal immigrants than Trump is.

He managed to do it and you didn't pretend to be outraged over it.

#30 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-21 05:00 PM | Reply

#23 | Posted by visitor_

Job Creation: Over 7 million new jobs were created.This after cutting bloated Federal payroll.
It's about 750,000 jobs. Some of the worst job creation ever. And the federal payroll means nothing works, including the IRS and VA.

Unemployment Rate: Achieved a historic low of 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years.
The unemployment rate is 4.1%. This is much higher than under Biden's last 2 years (3.6% and 4%)

Tax Cuts: Implemented $3.2 trillion in tax cuts, benefiting working families.
Taxes went up on the middle class and under. The only tax cuts were for the rich and corporate America.

Poverty Reduction: Significant decreases in poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans.
You are making up numbers that aren't official. Unofficial numbers indicate slight increases in the poverty rate.

Record Highs: The stock market reached unprecedented levels, with the DOW closing above 30,000 for the first time.
...you gave them $3.5 trillion in borrowed money that tax payers have to pay back...

Manufacturing Jobs: Created more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs.
We've lost 75k to 100k manufacturuing jobs since Trump took office.

Food Stamp Reduction: Lifted nearly 7 million people off food stamps.
Kicking people off food stamps isn't lifting them off food stamps.

Economic Growth: The economy experienced substantial growth, with median household income reaching its highest level ever recorded.
GDP growth is averaging 2% under Trump, down further this year. Biden averaged 2.5%. And Household income is up like every year but surpassed by inflation.

Everything you said is a literal lie. Literally by every metric, we were better off under Biden.

#31 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-21 05:02 PM | Reply

Polling from YouGov's Pre-Resignation Poll showed Starmer with 22% favourable and 67% unfavourable views
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham holds a net favourability score ranging around +13 to +26 in recent polls

#16 | Posted by john_savage2

Imagine you are so dumb that you don't understand the difference between a 2 party system and a multi party system...

#32 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-21 05:03 PM | Reply

-Obama was better at deporting illegal immigrants than Trump is.
He managed to do it and you didn't pretend to be outraged over it.
#30 | Posted by eberly

WTF are you talking about? There were literal immigration protests under Obama. Do you have dementia?

And part of the reason most people weren't as upset is because Obama wasn't having ICE out shooting citizens, ignoring due process, deporting to random countries, and ignoring basically all laws in the name of cruelty. He also didn't get rid of people coming here legally, getting asylum, or didn't just decide to make people illegal based on their race.

STFU you Trump stooge

#33 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-21 05:05 PM | Reply

-WTF are you talking about?

I'm talking about Clownshack (and you too apparently) pretending to be outraged over immigration policy.

#34 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-21 05:07 PM | Reply

I'm talking about Clownshack (and you too apparently) pretending to be outraged over immigration policy.

#34 | Posted by eberly

Why wouldn't we be?

Deporting people here illegally is fine. It's HOW you do it and WHO you do it to that matters.

Are you unable to understand that?

#35 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-21 05:09 PM | Reply

Biden allowed an illegal invasion with his open border policy. Trump closed the borders to this illegal invasion and has deported millions, with many more self deporting.

#26 | Posted by visitor_

Biden deported millions too. There was no open border policy moron. Google it.

#36 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-21 05:12 PM | Reply

-Deporting people here illegally is fine

I disagree. It's not fine.

It's politics and nothing more to deport a working immigrant who is here doing a good job, paying taxes, and obeying the law. We need them anyway. When we discover they are here illegally....we need a better system to legalize them and allow them to stay.

Deporting them is wrong. You're splitting hairs over how we deport them.

#37 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-21 05:15 PM | Reply

Key Accomplishments of the Trump Administration
Economic Achievements
Job Creation: Over 7 million new jobs were created.This after cutting bloated Federal payroll.

#23 | Posted by visitor_

Joe Biden (4-Year Term: Jan 2021 " Jan 2025)
Average per year: 3.85 million to 4.03 million jobs per year (average of ~3.94 million/year).
Calculation: 15.4 million to 16.1 million total jobs divided across 4 full years (48 months).

Donald Trump (Second Term: Jan 2025 " Sep 2026)

Annualized pace: 480,000 to 540,000 jobs per year (average of ~510,000/year).
Calculation: 800,000 to 900,000 total jobs added over approximately 1.67 years (20 months).

Wow biden created 8 times as many jobs as trump. I guess trump just brags louder about inferior accomplishments.

#38 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-21 05:16 PM | Reply

Tax Cuts: Implemented $3.2 trillion in tax cuts, benefiting working families.

#23 | Posted by visitor_

For the rich.

Trump cut taxes for the rich, massively increasing the debt, raising the payments on the debt and interest rates, making loans MORE EXPENSIVE for working families and burdening their children with debt, all so the rich could be richer.

#39 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-21 05:18 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The GOP is in so much trouble on Election Day. Let's see how Trump tries to cheat to reverse the results. Because everyone, both those who support him and those who loathe him, KNOW, beyond any reasonable doubt, he will do everything in his power to cheat.

#40 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-09-21 05:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Record Highs: The stock market reached unprecedented levels, with the DOW closing above 30,000 for the first time.

#23 | Posted by visitor_

Every president since reagan has "given us" record highs in the stock market.

#41 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-21 05:21 PM | Reply

-Deporting people here illegally is fine
I disagree. It's not fine.
It's politics and nothing more to deport a working immigrant who is here doing a good job, paying taxes, and obeying the law. We need them anyway. When we discover they are here illegally....we need a better system to legalize them and allow them to stay.
Deporting them is wrong. You're splitting hairs over how we deport them.

#37 | Posted by eberly

That's why Obama and Biden focused on deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records unlike your boy Trump.

#42 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-21 05:32 PM | Reply

-That's why Obama and Biden focused on deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records

tell me more about that.

Biden and Obama required/verified criminal records before deporting them?

I'm pretty dumb so that's news to me.

You'll need to educate me on that......

#43 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-21 05:40 PM | Reply

Analysis of Obama's deportations........

www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org

Immigrant advocates and serious researchers have known for years that the deportation dragnet cast by the Obama administration is capturing thousands and thousands of people who pose no serious threat to public safety. This week, the New York Times and the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University each independently confirmed this conclusion. They did so through comprehensive analyses of data obtained from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests (not included were deportation numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection). Both investigations thoroughly undermine the administration's claim that it is going after "criminals, ---------ers, people who are hurting the community, not after students, not after folks who are here just because they're trying to figure out how to feed their families."

The principal finding of the Times investigation is a damning indictment of an administration that has claimed repeatedly to be targeting the worst of the worst violent, foreign-born criminals. In reality, according to the Times analysis, "two-thirds of the nearly two million deportation cases involve people who had committed minor infractions, including traffic violations, or had no criminal record at all." In contrast, only "twenty percent"or about 394,000"of the cases involved people convicted of serious crimes, including drug-related offenses, the records show."

And as you pointed out.......there were protests. Why would there be protests if Obama only deported folks with criminal records?

#44 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-21 05:43 PM | Reply

STFU you Trump stooge

#33 | Posted by Sycophant

establishing you are a faux outrage hypocrite hardly makes me a Trump stooge.

Between the 2 of us, I'm probably the one who truly opposes Trump more.

Sorry if inconvenient truths are so......well.....inconvenient for you.

#45 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-21 06:16 PM | Reply

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