Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 22, 2026

James Talarico's Campaign Could Do Lasting Damage to the GOP

Amanda Marcotte: The Texas Democratic nominee for Senate is teaching evangelical voters that Christians can be liberal

Posted by qcp at 10:33 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

MORE STORIES

'I Was Sold a Bill of Goods': The Distrust Election (7 comments) ...

White House Promotes Its Own News App: 'State Run Media' (21 comments) ...

James Talarico's Campaign Could Do Lasting Damage to the GOP (4 comments) ...

Networks Suspend Pool Coverage of Trump (14 comments) ...

Trump Overall Job Approval at 29% (57 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Dem targeted by Russia (& to whom you may want to donate $ or phone/postcard canvassing) include: Sen. Jon Ossoff - GA Sherrod Brown - OH Roy Cooper - NC Troy Jackson - ME Chris Pappas - NH Mary Peltola - AK Abdul El-Sayed - MI James Talarico - TX Joshua Turek - IA www.nytimes.com/2026/09/18/u ...

[image or embed]

-- J. Offir, PhD (@joffirphd.bsky.social) 9:31 AM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: All politics are identity politics. Republicans have long mocked this notion, treating the very concept of "identity politics" as a left-wing fixation. In reality, the GOP's success is entirely due to the cheapest form of identity politics: For decades, but especially now, they have worked to distract voters from the party's ruinous policies with appeals to their identity as white, provincial and, most importantly, Christian. This campaign has been enormously successful. White evangelicals have been the backbone of the GOP for decades not because they love tax cuts for the rich and environmental degradation, but because they have been told, repeatedly, that Democrats are demonic and there is no such thing as a liberal Christian.

This is why there's a growing panic in the Republican ranks over the campaign of James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Texas, and it's not just fear that he could beat Ken Paxton, the state's Republican attorney general. Win or lose, Talarico " a seminary student-turned-politician " embodies an existential threat to the right's long-standing myth that to be Christian must necessarily mean voting Republican.

"As a young evangelical we were taught repeatedly and clearly: It is not possible to be a Christian and a Democrat," Brad Onishi, a research associate at the University of California, Berkeley and co-host of the "Straight White American Jesus" podcast, told me. "But candidates like Talarico are changing that. His theological acumen and keen ability to use the language of the New Testament to disarm bad-faith religious attacks is showing a new way forward."

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-21 01:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Wait until they find out that they aren't going to Heaven, but that Heaven is coming to them.

In the story, a prelude to that happening is the Church falling away from the faith much as it has done in this country... having traded Red Letter Jesus for Orange White Nationalists.

JT (obviously not to be confused with JC!) is pointing out the hypocrisy of our ruling class much like JC did his; the priests he called everything but white men (!) were both the religious and the secular rulers of his time in Israel.

That didn't stop him from running the bankers out of the Temple (and the Government), which is exactly what he did.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-21 04:19 PM | Reply

Paxton looks like a golem and behaves as one. He is what is doing lasting damage to the GOP, along with all the little golems who support him.

This is not the Age of the Orcs, no matter how many of you MAGA wish to taste man-flesh.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 08:10 AM | Reply

All that need be said is "Texas, you're voting for a guy from California in Ken Paxton" and that should be a winner. Of course, in some parts of the Lone Star State Kenny Boy's provenance may be a positive.

In this election remember two things: vote in person, and horns down...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-22 02:45 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort