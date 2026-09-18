The Quiet Campaign to Stop Kamala 2028 Is Growing Louder

10



Fair enough. But when was that mistake made?



answer.....when they put her on the ticket in the first place next to a guy who was already experiencing challenges with his faculties.



that was a huge gamble from start. and it didn't pan out unless you can make the argument that without Harris on the ticket, Biden wouldn't have won.



this was really my only point. that mistake was made when they put her on the ticket. "dark-skinned female" was a good thing.......until it wasn't....