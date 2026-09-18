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Friday, September 18, 2026

The Quiet Campaign to Stop Kamala 2028 Is Growing Louder

"I think it would be a very challenging path for her and it's going to be a very noisy field," LinkedIn co-founder and Democratic Party megadonor Reid Hoffman said when asked at a Politico event in Washington, DC, whether Kamala Harris should run again.

Posted by qcp at 03:33 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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-- Detroit Free Press (@freep.com) 7:00 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... it's going to be a very noisy field ...

I'd tend to agree with that.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 03:55 PM | Reply

Seh's definitely not going to be unburdened by what has been.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-17 04:09 PM | Reply

She's unelectable and Dem leadership needs to quit trying to force the issue.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-17 08:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Fetch, won't happen, Just Stop trying to make Fetch, Happen!"

Wisdom for the Ages....

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-17 11:46 PM | Reply

It's not gonna happen. She won't win in a crowded field of dems on the Israel issue alone.

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-18 01:06 AM | Reply

If she runs and gets support, that will be a clear sign the Dems aren't learning from their mistakes at all and aren't serious people.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 05:10 AM | Reply

Kamala would be answering questions about Joe Biden from here to breakfast.
Nope, let whatever human misery the Republicans put up answer for Trump instead.
She had her chance, it was a screwed up situation, and now the parade moves on.
Same as it ever was ...

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-18 05:57 AM | Reply

Then who? She is going to be a leading candidate until someone else gets ahead of her.

Harris got a lot of billionaires to write some large checks last time. They'll do it again unless someone else looks better.

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 08:37 AM | Reply

-Dems aren't learning from their mistakes

Exactly what were the mistakes?

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 08:39 AM | Reply

Exactly what were the mistakes?

#9 | Posted by eberly

Running a dark-skinned person who was also female?

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-18 08:49 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

10

Fair enough. But when was that mistake made?

answer.....when they put her on the ticket in the first place next to a guy who was already experiencing challenges with his faculties.

that was a huge gamble from start. and it didn't pan out unless you can make the argument that without Harris on the ticket, Biden wouldn't have won.

this was really my only point. that mistake was made when they put her on the ticket. "dark-skinned female" was a good thing.......until it wasn't....

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 08:54 AM | Reply

Oh shit, are we actually having a primary this time?

#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-18 10:38 AM | Reply

Running a dark-skinned person who was also female?

#10 | Posted by Zed

Whether you intended to or not, you're exemplifying the very mistakes that will hand 2028 to the GOP.

#13 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 04:32 PM | Reply

Exactly what were the mistakes?

#9 | Posted by eberly

Running a poorly supported candidate based on social justice issues because the myopic thinking was that you could get the first BIPOCLSKJDFLKJA:LSKJDA POTUS forced through because Trump couldn't possibly win...

Influential niche coastals refuse to acknowledge that although Dem policies poll well, the accompanying social wedge issues do not and people care more about feeding and housing their families than electing a POTUS based on race/gender/sex/age/disability/[insert other minority status here].

#14 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 04:46 PM | Reply

people care more about feeding and housing their families

Then they wouldn't have voted for Trump.

They voted for Trump because Americans were being fed an extremely high volume of xenophobia by our media.

Immigrants are taking your jobs, your money, your lives!!!!

Now farmers can't find anyone to help them with their fields and livestock.

The there were the claims schools were "transgendering" children. Whatever that means.

It's pure ignorance and hate that got Trump elected, twice.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 04:51 PM | Reply

this was really my only point. that mistake was made when they put her on the ticket. "dark-skinned female" was a good thing.......until it wasn't....

#11 | Posted by eberly

She never made any sense as a VPOTUS. Already a failed candidate in the primaries and from one of if not the bluest state in the country.

Danforth has mentioned that she was nominated to secure the black women vote because, supposedly, it was the keystone demographic to a win for Biden.

But that only shores up the short term thinking knowing VPOTUS would be the obvious choice the next election. The over emphasis on her multiple social justice statuses was what probably made them arrogant enough to install her as candidate in 2024 while also assuming it was a lock.

#16 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 05:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Then they wouldn't have voted for Trump.

Nonsense. Their stupidity was believing he would give them such things.

The bigotry and racism were just the passwords getting him in the door.

A racist/bigot like them who would make them feel wealth and status?!?! Of course, they were attracted to it.

Their stupidity was not recognizing that it was too good to be true, especially coming from a lifelong conman and grifter like Trump.

#17 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 05:20 PM | Reply


Oh shit, are we actually having a primary this time?
#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg

Let's not get ahead of ourselves.

people care more about feeding and housing their families

The value of the $ is deflating, and nothing can stop this deflation, the price of things won't go down.

Now farmers can't find anyone to help them with their fields and livestock.

You read one article, and think its happening everywhere, then you claim other people are ignorant.
Its barely happening, there has barely been any affect of ICE on the price of food or its production.
Farm workers still exist.

There are 3 dems infront of her, there's nothing to stop really.

She's unelectable and Dem leadership needs to quit trying to force the issue.

Why Are We Questioning Kamala Harris's Electability?

I think the bias inherent in the question is that women are less electable. When, in fact, the data points prove otherwise in and since 2016. I don't think America wasn't ready because the majority of Americans cast their ballot for the woman candidate in 2016, handing Hillary the popular vote, though she lost the electoral college.
research.rutgers.edu

AOC is the Dems favorite at this time. It may change, but I seriously doubt DemElite will push a White Male as its next candidate. (Newsom, Ossoff). If the Dems do you can bet the Democrat Elites are running the show.

#18 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-18 05:23 PM | Reply

If you can't beat someone who attempted a fascist coup then you don't deserve another shot.
To even entertain the idea is pure hubris and delusion.

#19 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-18 06:01 PM | Reply

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