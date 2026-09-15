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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Bank Gives $50 Million 'Donation,' 2 Months Later it gets Data Center Lease

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), along with Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), released a response from SoftBank Group (SoftBank) confirming that SoftBank donated $50 million to President Trump's Presidential Library fund and revealing for the first time that it came just two months prior to the Trump administration's announcement of a massive land lease deal for a SoftBank data center. The response indicated that the $50 million donation was made in January 2026; the lease agreement was announced in March 2026. This sequence of events raises significant concerns about potential corruption, and whether SoftBank's donation was an attempt to buy favorable treatment from President Trump and the Trump Administration.

Posted by qcp at 01:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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Feels like this should be getting more attention www.warren.senate.gov/newsroom/pre ...

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-- Will Bunch (@willbunch.bsky.social) 9:58 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

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... confirming that SoftBank donated $50 million to President Trump's Presidential Library fund and revealing for the first time that it came just two months prior to the Trump administration's announcement of a massive land lease deal for a SoftBank data center. ...

This level of grift has become the norm for the Trump circle.

Which makes the Russian's gift to the wedding even more suspicious.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 12:14 PM | Reply

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