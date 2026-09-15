Bank Gives $50 Million 'Donation,' 2 Months Later it gets Data Center Lease

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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), along with Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), released a response from SoftBank Group (SoftBank) confirming that SoftBank donated $50 million to President Trump's Presidential Library fund and revealing for the first time that it came just two months prior to the Trump administration's announcement of a massive land lease deal for a SoftBank data center. The response indicated that the $50 million donation was made in January 2026; the lease agreement was announced in March 2026. This sequence of events raises significant concerns about potential corruption, and whether SoftBank's donation was an attempt to buy favorable treatment from President Trump and the Trump Administration.
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