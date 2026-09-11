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Friday, September 11, 2026

Macabre Theory Floated for Trump's 'Jonestown' Antics

President Donald Trump seems to want to drag the United States down with him once he shuffles off this mortal coil, according to a historian.

Posted by qcp at 09:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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"Far from a display of power and forward-looking ideas, Trump's speech came off more like a sermon from Jonestown. And observers noticed." www.liberalcurrents.com/donald-trump ...

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-- Liberal Currents (@liberalcurrents.com) 11:32 AM Â· Sep 11, 2026

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More: The 80-year-old president issued dark warnings at this week's GOP midterm convention about the nation's future if Republicans lost the November elections, and he even asked his followers to pledge to cheat if necessary or risk hellfire, and politics and history professor Alan Elrod published a column for Liberal Currents offered a disturbing theory about his plans.

"Trump's speech came off more like a sermon from Jonestown, and observers noticed," Elrod wrote. "My own overriding thought was: 'This speech was like some sort of performance art piece of a live entombing of a mad king and his most loyal followers.'"

--

"My colleague Samantha Hancox-Li has an elegantly simple theory for why Trump has become even more obsessed with legacy and with slapping his name on buildings and projects than he already was over his lifelong career as a shameless self-promoter: fear of death," Elrod wrote.

"As she put it: 'My current theory of Donald Trump is that he is utterly gripped by the terror of death, and is desperately attempting to leave some mark on the world that history cannot erase " this is the point of the wars, the annexation threats, the D.C. vandalism. I think right now he is genuinely fixated on adding new American territory as the brass ring, the thing they'll never be able to take away from his memory.'"

Elrod found himself inclined to agree as he watched the president's rambling, self-aggrandizing speech.

"It's a macabre but convincing psychological assessment," he wrote. "Rather than making America great again, Trump is inflicting grievous harm on it with tariffs, now upgraded to import bans against select Canadian goods; an illegal war; and a total ransacking of our public and private sectors for the enrichment of his courtiers and his family. And he is going to bury us all with him in a tomb of his own design " a ballroom."

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-11 01:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He's insane. Put the mad dog down

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 05:59 PM | Reply

If he has to die, everyone and everything else should go with him... this is an extreme sort of narcissism; really he's a Dark Triad Personality.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-11 07:00 PM | Reply

I don't disagree with any of it, but people have been saying this for years with far less cumulative evidence.

The thing is, forget whoever is manning Walter Reed these days. Or Dr. Vinnie Boombatz Barbarella, for example.

Trump is the useful idiot for too many awful regimes who want to keep him alive by any means necessary, when they could just as easily take him out in a second.

I have no doubt that the best Russian and Israeli mystery chemicals and treatments available are what's keeping that mofo going. Maybe some Chinese or FElon brain implants as well.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-11 08:37 PM | Reply

I say let's not let him fret about death for another day.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 09:11 PM | Reply

"...everyone and everything else should go with him..."

The man has nuclear codes: "everyone and everything" going with him is not out of the question.

#6 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-11 10:16 PM | Reply

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