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Thursday, October 01, 2026

U.S. Sending 10,000 More Troops to Middle East

The Pentagon is sending a third aircraft-carrier strike group and additional Marine Corps ships to the Middle East, according to U.S. officials...

Posted by qcp at 02:49 PM | 41 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/01

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BREAKING: Trump Sending 10,000 More Troops, Another Aircraft Carrier Toward Iran[image or embed]

" Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 2:44 PM Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

- renewing strikes on Iran after the midterm elections.

Ah so... the elections are a major consideration in his warmongering?

I'm shocked, I tells ya!

Do those troops know they are pawns in his politicking?

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 02:11 PM | Reply

What area(s) of the globe is Pres Trump now leaving more vulnerable due to his withdrawal of carrier groups from those areas?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 02:14 PM | Reply

Guess who won't be a part of this force?

Anyone from Trump's family.

"Suckers and losers" is a longstanding family tradition.

Right, Barron and Junior and Dumbo?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-01 02:19 PM | Reply

Did dotard give the order to send another carrier while stuffed in a food cart?

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 02:23 PM | Reply

"Do those troops know they are pawns in his politicking?"

Most troops usually are, historically.

#5 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-01 02:56 PM | Reply

PEACE PRESIDENT!

MAGA are the dumbest sacks of ---- ever.

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 03:09 PM | Reply

On the upside... if we send all those troops in and... it may be harder to nuke them.
Sacrificial lambs... all dressed in bdu du jour...

I think he knows he's toast... wants to leave a mess for the next guy... so his heirs can blame them... instead of him.

Seems like only yesterday...
www.cnn.com

#7 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-01 03:10 PM | Reply

...

Thanks, Genocide Joe, Blacula Harris, AIPAC, Chuck Schumer, Alan Dershowitz, Tim "Mephisto" Walz, and Merrick "Mossad-protector" Garland.

We're so glad in America that the Israeli economy is doing fine and that Israel's world class universal healthcare and murderous death forces are well funded by US taxpayers suffering from the BBB while our sailors are trying to un-alive themselves rather than fight and die for Israel.

But, hey, the 2024 Democrats got the gosh-darned 140 Israeli hostages freed, so there!

"FUNNY"

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-01 03:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

I think he knows he's toast... wants to leave a mess for the next guy... so his heirs can blame them... instead of him.

That was his strategy with Afghanistan and COVID.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 03:12 PM | Reply

...Barron and Junior and Dumbo?
#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis

Don't forget Princess Sparkle Pony. Or maybe she doesn't have enough testosterone.

#10 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-01 03:24 PM | Reply

So the advanced hypersonic missiles that Iran launched directly over the heads of those on the current carrier groups back in August now will have even more potential targets to hit?

#11 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 03:24 PM | Reply

POSTED BY C0RI0LANUS

While I generally agree with your posts and comments.

I haven't a clue what the relevance of what you posted in #8 is, especially in 2026.

You seem stuck in 2024.

Trump, Hegseth, Vance, Johnson and the rest have been catastrophically worse for America and the rest of the world than Biden and his administration ever were.

Also, wtf is the racism about?

Just weird.

#12 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 03:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

maybe she doesn't have enough testosterone.
#10 | POSTED BY TFDNIHILIST

I'm sure Trump and Hegseth would be more than happy to inject her with testosterone personally.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 03:27 PM | Reply

- Most troops usually are, historically.

Nice whataboutism... what about in this particular case, you know, the thread topic?

I mean, it's not like DJT needs any more apologists for his Tourettes Tactics than already he has.

#14 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 03:35 PM | Reply

Nice whataboutism... what about in this particular case, you know, the thread topic?

Its still true?

No apology he's just opening your eyes to reality, I can see its difficult for you.

#15 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-01 03:42 PM | Reply


So the advanced hypersonic missiles that Iran launched directly over the heads of those on the current carrier groups back in August now will have even more potential targets to hit?
#11 | POSTED BY PUMPKINHEAD

I am sure no one in the military has ever thought of that.

#16 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-01 03:43 PM | Reply

US envoy Jared Kushner holds the largest stake in Israeli firm supporting Israel's military, CNN reports
Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top US peace negotiator for the Middle East, has been found to hold a significant stake in an Israeli firm investing in companies supporting Israel's military, according to a CNN report.

Kushner's investment group, Affinity Partners, doubled its stake last year in the Tel Aviv-based firm Phoenix Financial.

Records disclosed by CNN " obtained using Israeli financial transparency laws " found that Phoenix invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Elbit Systems, Israel's largest arms manufacturer.

Kushner and fellow US special envoy Steve Witkoff brokered the "ceasefire" deal between Israel and Hamas last October.

#17 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-01 03:45 PM | Reply

No apology he's just opening your eyes to reality, I can see its difficult for you.

#15 | Posted by oneironaut

Reality test time - who won the 2020 election?

#18 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-01 03:47 PM | Reply

Of course the fat------------ and his slumlord son-in-law are profiting from Trumpstein Fury.

#19 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 03:47 PM | Reply

I am sure no one in the military has ever thought of that.

#16 | Posted by oneironaut

Trump and Hedgeseth fire anyone in the military who knows what they're talking about. That's why they didn't know Iran would close the strait of hormuz.

#20 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-01 03:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I am sure no one in the military has ever thought of that.
#16 | POSTED BY ONETRUMPER

Is there anyone left in the military who can think?

Hegseth fired anyone smarter than he is.

More concerned with testosterone than intelligence.

#21 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 03:51 PM | Reply

#15

Reading comprehension of a blind pig.

And he's pretty sure that DJT won the 2016, 2020, and the will win the 2028 election.

#22 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 03:54 PM | Reply

a poll is out with Piggy at 17% approval

and still republicans will retains both houses of congress

#23 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-01 04:38 PM | Reply

What could possibly go wrong with a dishonest, morally empty, incompetent regime sending more troops to the Middle East?

#24 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-01 04:40 PM | Reply

Suggests even more that the attempted hijacking was a staged incident. Netanyahu and Trump are going to try to use this pathetically engineered situation as a casus belli for yet another escalation against Iran.

#25 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 05:12 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Suggests even more that the attempted hijacking was a staged incident. Netanyahu and Trump are going to try to use this pathetically engineered situation as a casus belli for yet another escalation against Iran.

#25 | Posted by pumpkinhead

An escalation that will achieve a total of nothing.

#26 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-01 05:23 PM | Reply

Trump is a terrible president. Expanding his war effort in iran only benefits netanyahu and israel. Kind of like LBJ and his gradual expansion of our involvement in Vietnam.

#27 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-01 05:29 PM | Reply

Good. More firepower to take out the Islamic vermin's land trade routes.

#28 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-01 05:30 PM | Reply

The------------------- is now running pro-Iran War propaganda commercials on Fox News paid with taxpayer dollars

bsky.app

#29 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 05:34 PM | Reply

Willowy gleefully labels the Iranian people as "Islamic vermin". How much hatred and bitterness in his heart must exist to describe an entire nation of people with so much inhumanity? Adolph Hitler would be proud of him.

#30 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-01 05:44 PM | Reply

Islamic vermin's land trade routes.

They weren't a theocracy until we got involved.

#31 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 05:50 PM | Reply

Thanks, Genocide Joe, Blacula Harris, AIPAC, Chuck Schumer, Alan Dershowitz, Tim "Mephisto" Walz, and Merrick "Mossad-protector" Garland.

F*&^ off, you stupid piece of s**^.

#32 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-01 05:59 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

There's no way that idiot isn't a plant.

#33 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-01 05:59 PM | Reply

There's no way that idiot isn't a plant.

#33 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-01 05:59 PM | Reply | Flag:

More like a vegetable.

#34 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 06:00 PM | Reply

@#20 ... Trump and Hedgeseth fire anyone in the military who knows what they're talking about. ...

And that's likely the main reason for Sec Def Hegseth's 20% reduction in Generals and Admirals.

#35 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 06:05 PM | Reply

They weren't a theocracy until we got involved.

#31 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 05:50 PM | Reply | Flag:

#fakenews

It was a hybrid theocracy-monarchy called the Qajar govt. The legal system was entirely based on Sharia.

"A unique compromise existed where the clergy governed the public face of Iranian life controlling education, social rules, and the courts, while the monarchy handled the military and tax collection."

#36 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-01 06:07 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Iran had a democratically elected parliamentary government. It was run by Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.

Google "Operation Ajax" in 1953.

#37 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 06:22 PM | Reply

We destroyed Iran's brief flirtation with democracy. That's a historical fact.

#38 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 06:24 PM | Reply

Alexandrite= Jack Smith
Schnitzkrieg = Eric Schmitt

#39 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 06:33 PM | Reply

That guy is miles above my paygrade, but thanks for the compliment.

#40 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 06:38 PM | Reply

Willowby is like that gorilla who occasionally comes out of his cage to wiggle his tiny dick around in public just to satisfy himself that he's still king of the zoo.

#41 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 06:39 PM | Reply

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