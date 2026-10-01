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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Renee Good's Family Sues U.S. Government

Renee Good's family sued the U.S. government...

Posted by qcp at 11:18 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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Breaking News: Relatives of Renee Good have filed federal lawsuits against the ICE agent who killed Good in Minneapolis, as well as Kristi Noem and other Trump officials.[image or embed]

" The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 11:16 AM Oct 1, 2026

Comments

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Good.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-01 11:28 AM | Reply

DJT will be taking this case to the SC... as soon as he arranges a new RV for Clarence.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 11:28 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Todd Blanche and the Supreme Court will protect Jonathan Ross.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:34 AM | Reply

Could be interesting! If it ever makes it to trial, I suspect a jury would be sympathetic to the Good family.

#4 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-01 11:43 AM | Reply

$20 billion dollars sounds about right for murder.

That's how much Trumpy was suing the media for hurting his widdle fee fees.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 12:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

It will go to trial. Now, if she gets a huge award (and her estate should), what Trump will do is: appeal it at every level and for every technicality possible for many years, just as he did for everything that he has been guilty of since he became a developer. Just ask his many former contractors and business partners.

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-01 12:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Double plus good.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-01 12:57 PM | Reply

Can't wait for discovery.

#8 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-01 01:09 PM | Reply

Good news, looking forward to a similar announcement regarding the Pretti family.

#9 | Posted by El_Buscador at 2026-10-01 01:26 PM | Reply

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