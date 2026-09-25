Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, September 25, 2026

The Deferential President

Not long ago, President Trump could claim that he ran the world. Now he's waiting at the bottom of a set of airline steps for the Chinese president.

Posted by qcp at 03:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

MORE STORIES

DHS Witch Hunt Falls Apart as It Can't Name a Single Noncitizen Voter (8 comments) ...

The Deferential President (5 comments) ...

Feds Target AI Critics as 'Foreign Agents' (10 comments) ...

Hackers Say They Have Data on All FBI Employees (7 comments) ...

'I Was Sold a Bill of Goods': The Distrust Election (17 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

can't make it up -- the Trump administration is literally rolling a red carpet out right now for President Xi

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 5:58 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: The 747 slowly wheeled to a stop last night on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington. Portable stairs were put in position, while a red carpet was unfurled and lined by both American and Chinese soldiers in dress uniforms. After a few minutes, Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared at the aircraft door. He paused and waved. Waiting below, staring up expectantly, was President Trump.

It was a remarkable act of deference. By tradition, American presidents don't make the 12-mile trip to the base to greet a foreign leader. They instead wait at the White House, backed by the grandeur and power of the executive mansion. But not this time.

Xi did not display the same level of hospitality when Trump visited Beijing in May, and the U.S. president's gesture suggested that he will take a conciliatory role during the closely watched summit between the leaders of the world's foremost superpowers. Trump is not expected to push Xi on core issues, including the pace of artificial-intelligence development, Taiwan's defense, and China's support for Iran in its war with the United States.

It was not that long ago when Trump, a self-styled international bully, could credibly claim to "run the country and the world." But he seems far smaller on the global stage now.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-24 10:52 AM | Reply

Remember when the Fox News idiots lost their collective minds over Obama slightly bowing his head in reso?

I do

#2 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-24 11:01 AM | Reply

Did Trump, his butler, caddie, and Natalie arrive in their cute catering cart?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-24 04:11 PM | Reply

People with Trump's mental illness fawn over people they see as being more popular or powerful than they are.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-25 09:58 AM | Reply

He kisses dictators asses. He's a ------- demented fool.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 04:16 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort