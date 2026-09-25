Feds Target AI Critics as 'Foreign Agents'

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Friday, September 25, 2026
Anxiety over AI and data centers is widely held, but somehow the Trump administration has convinced itself the public concern was manufactured in China. This week, in little-noticed remarks by President Trump and Justice Department warning, the administration declared war on protestors and opponents of AI, threatening "criminal liability" if they "further the propaganda or other goals of a foreign power."
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