Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 22, 2026

'I Was Sold a Bill of Goods': The Distrust Election

For as much as Americans disagree these days, one common denominator runs through American life: a profound distrust of the institutions and industries that make the country run. Whether on data centers, chemicals in food, the Epstein files or the war in Iran, Americans across the political spectrum say they have the feeling that they are being lied to.

Posted by qcp at 02:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Trump lies about everything.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 7:51 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

There never has been a liar of the scope and scale as Trump. This was known PRIOR to his re-election yet millions of people believed him. Why? Now they are complaining about being deceived? A little self reflection might be in order.

#1 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-09-22 09:01 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 6

Deceived?
People who voted for Trump last time around did so ...
After Trump got slammed with 34 felony convictions for financial crimes.
Knowing he is a serial bankrupt.
Following his sinking to the status of an adjudicated sexual abuser.
So, deceived? Hardly.
Enablers? Of course.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-22 09:18 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

There never has been a liar of the scope and scale as Trump.

#1 | POSTED BY FEDUPWITHPOLS

A criminal sociopath.

Yeah, sure. Some MAGA were fooled by Trump. But the majority identified with him and were willing co-conspirators.

Maybe some Iowa farmers and others will now re-consider their attraction to fascism.

It has always been a dead end.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 09:50 AM | Reply

"Americans across the political spectrum say they have the feeling that they are being lied to."

LOL.......that's funny right there.

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-22 10:41 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

"Americans across the political spectrum say they have the feeling that they are being lied to."

LOL.......that's funny right there.

#4 | POSTED BY EBERLY

It is funny. Like saying you don't know hen you've been punched in the head or kicked in the nuts.

I know people who go crazy with paranoia when they see two Hispanic men walking together down the street.

But Donald Trump never sent up any red flags for them at all.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 10:58 AM | Reply

LOL.......that's funny right there.

#4 | POSTED BY EBERLY

Everybody's funny.

Now you funny too!

See in the funny pages.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-22 12:31 PM | Reply

A Perfect Storm of race-baiting, gender-bashing, and immigrant-blaming combined with unlimited Oligarch money to buy politicians, media, and voters?

That's Entertainment!

(also it's Russia, China, and North Korea)

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-22 01:27 PM | Reply

"It was just announced we had over 100 million live stream views."

"Who announced that?"

"I did. Just now."

#8 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-22 05:13 PM | Reply

Americans across the political spectrum say they have the feeling that they are being lied to.

Is this what the Times is reduced to? Simply mealy mouthing the painfully obvious?

#9 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-22 06:17 PM | Reply

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