'I Was Sold a Bill of Goods': The Distrust Election

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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
For as much as Americans disagree these days, one common denominator runs through American life: a profound distrust of the institutions and industries that make the country run. Whether on data centers, chemicals in food, the Epstein files or the war in Iran, Americans across the political spectrum say they have the feeling that they are being lied to.
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