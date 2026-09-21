Networks Suspend Pool Coverage of Trump

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Monday, September 21, 2026
Major television networks on Monday agreed to suspend their pooled coverage of President Trump after the White House refused to allow CNN to serve as a pool representative on Monday.
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The five networks later issued a joint statement, writing: "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."
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