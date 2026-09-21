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Monday, September 21, 2026

Networks Suspend Pool Coverage of Trump

Major television networks on Monday agreed to suspend their pooled coverage of President Trump after the White House refused to allow CNN to serve as a pool representative on Monday.

Posted by qcp at 09:33 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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The five networks later issued a joint statement, writing: "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Now where am I going to go for my comedy?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-21 11:28 AM | Reply

Trumpy will obviously lose this fight.

So my question is what is Trumpy trying to distract us from?

There are so many catastrophes facing this administration it's hard to tell which one he is deflecting us from today.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-21 11:42 AM | Reply

"So my question is what is Trumpy trying to distract us from?"

The 300 foot-long gash in the side of the RMS MAGAtanic.

For MAGAts it's time to run for the lifeboats; women and children first- but only if they agree to be abused and raped during and forever afterwards.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-21 11:52 AM | Reply

#2 running from 29% approval rating

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-21 03:11 PM | Reply

Fat fucking coward. Like every fucking MAGAT

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 09:34 PM | Reply

"Pool's Closed"

#6 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-21 09:50 PM | Reply

Good. I'm tired of seeing and hearing that dishonest loudmouth fool.

#7 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-21 10:06 PM | Reply

No more reflecting pool coverage!

#8 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-09-21 10:22 PM | Reply

No more reflecting pool coverage!

That's just a small part of the reasoning.

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-21 10:28 PM | Reply

Thank god.

May he shut up forever.

But it won't last.

Trump lives the attention.

He can't abide being ignored.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-21 10:35 PM | Reply

He can't abide being ignored.

www.youtube.com

#11 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-21 11:06 PM | Reply

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