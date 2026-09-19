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Saturday, September 19, 2026

McConnell, 84, was Not Seen Much During his First Week Back

The Kentucky senator's first week back after 92 days away has raised concerns.

Posted by qcp at 07:32 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/19

Status: user

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We support The Mitch McConnell Act

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 3:53 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

They needed to "Weekend at Bernie's" him for that one bill, then it's back to bed.
Doubt we'll see him again until there's another deadlock they need him to break.

#1 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-18 02:22 PM | Reply

That his handlers apparently do not allow Sen McConnell to speak on mic is quite telling.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 02:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Have they posted his image at Walmart yet? We need crowdsourcing.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 02:30 PM | Reply

Rolling an incoherent McConnell out like the 99-year-old patriarch at a family reunion is a terrible look into the GOP.

He can't function.

"What day is it, Senator?"

"Aghhhhbbl"

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 03:35 PM | Reply

I'm not sure if it was AI or not, but the video I saw looked like they secured him to a wheel chair, taped his eyes open and taped his mouth into a smile.

He looked like a vegetable. the GOP is grotesque.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 04:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yes.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 04:24 PM | Reply

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 04:11 PM | Reply | Flag:

I agree with you, but you morons had no problem with them holding Daine Feinstein's hand while she voted, then died 12 hours later.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-18 06:15 PM | Reply

I agree with you, but you morons had no problem with them holding Daine Feinstein's hand while she voted, then died 12 hours later.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Fake news. Never happened.

VIDEO of Feinstein casting her last vote:
www.youtube.com

#8 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 06:39 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I agree with you, but you morons had no problem with them holding Daine Feinstein's hand while she voted, then died 12 hours later.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds

I seem to recall many here holding the position that she should have vacated her seat.

Myself included.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 07:41 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

STFU, ------.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-18 09:24 PM | Reply

Ooohhh, what a clever retort. Cole Porter himself could only dream of being so witty and clever. Your mother must be very proud.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 09:28 PM | Reply

@#10 ... STFU, ------. ...

Ooooh, that's gonna leave a mark.

But, returning to reality...

That is the best response your current alias has?

Asked differently, did your current alias really want to blatantly announce that it has not a clue about which it posts?


#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 10:29 PM | Reply

This is no big deal. Mitch is only somewhat dead.

#13 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 08:23 AM | Reply

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