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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Trump Admin Moves to Gut Core Endangered Species Protection

An internal memo reinterprets the law so that only the intentional killing of animals, not collateral harm, is illegal.

Posted by qcp at 07:33 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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The Endangered Species Act is now endangered:

[image or embed]

-- Elizabeth Kolbert (@elizkolbert.bsky.social) 7:31 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

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More: In what would be a seismic shift, the Trump administration is quietly moving to strip a core protection of the Endangered Species Act, according to an internal memo obtained by The New York Times.

Under a new interpretation of the law's language outlined in the memo, the accidental killing or injury of an animal would no longer be considered illegal; only actions specifically intending to target an animal would.

The change would be transformative because, in the United States, the killing of endangered animals almost always happens incidentally, in the course of economic activity. Until now, industries and individuals could be held accountable for those foreseeable deaths and, as a result, they have been incentivized to avoid them.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-17 02:49 PM | Reply

"They're eating the endangered rhinos, they're eating the endangered tigers"

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 06:37 PM | Reply

Once a species is extinct, it's no longer endangered.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-17 08:38 PM | Reply

Trump admin is obviously garbage

#4 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-17 09:09 PM | Reply

Seriously...has anyone checked his combover/weave/coif for numbers? I personally think it's all Bronze Age bunk, but one never knows. He wants Obama's birth certificate? Fine...he has to let Obama check what's left of his golden androgenetic alopecia for any biblical-referenced numerology.

#5 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-09-17 09:39 PM | Reply

They will find a way to make shooting Whooping Cranes "Sporting" Again.

For Trump Jr. And Eric, of Course,and any Supreme Court Justice's who are into that sort of Activity.

1875 all over Again. No rules for the Rich or Anybody Else.

Making Extinction Profitable Again.

Trump has already assured Ranchers in Arizona that Shooting Endangered Mexican Wolves is Kosher Now.

He actually personally incited a Rancher in Arizona to Shoot Problem wolves on His personal say so.

The Man Demurred and said, "If you say so".

He knew Trump was Encouraging him to Commit Felonies.

Trump is the Biggest ------- Alive.

His Legacy will be Oblivion.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-17 11:22 PM | Reply

This f****r isn't going to stop until he's destroyed everything.

#7 | Posted by americanunity at 2026-09-18 01:08 AM | Reply

Obviously, Trump is planning to build something, or worse yet, give one of his $MAGA-billion$ supporters the clearance they need to build something (probably in a national forest, without being pestered by the government about some foolish notion like wiping out an endangered species.

In Trump's presidency, big money buys big favors.

I wish we could wipe out a species like Donald Trump that easily.

#8 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-18 02:37 AM | Reply

Trump: What did the Spotted Owl ever do for ME?

#9 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-18 03:42 AM | Reply

They will find a way to make shooting Whooping Cranes "Sporting" Again.

A guy with a back seat full of whooping cranes gets pulled over by a wildlife officer.

"Sir, I'm going to have to arrest you for killing an endangered species, which can lodge a long sentence."

"PLEASE!! I have 8 kids I'm trying to feed. PLEASE don't arrest me," the driver pleads.

Feeling empathetic to the driver's situation the wildlife officer decides to cut him a break.

"Before I let you go, what do whooping cranes taste like?"

The driver thinks for a sec and replies, "Well, kinda like bald eagle."

#10 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 05:59 AM | Reply

The insanity of these times is all the remarkable considering that Trump was elected twice, and he is a clear fascist and an enemy of the earth, a climate change denier.

#11 | Posted by Hughmass at 2026-09-18 06:24 AM | Reply

HUGH

He's also a pathological liar.

Perhaps we've all known somebody in our lifetime who would rather lie when it's easier to tell the truth.

That would be Donald Trump.

Pathological!

#12 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-18 06:33 AM | Reply

Doesn't matter. The human species is past the point of saving.

#13 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 07:53 AM | Reply

NIXON

I never took you for a quitter.

#14 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-18 09:20 AM | Reply

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