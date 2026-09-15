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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Patel Suggests F.B.I. Agents May Be Sent to the Polls

Federal law prohibits armed federal officers or military personnel from being deployed to polling stations.

Posted by qcp at 09:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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The FBI director is refusing to rule out armed federal agents at the polls this election. trib.al/hTubeaI

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 1:50 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

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More: The remarks, made during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, stood at odds with earlier comments indicating that he did not intend to send federal agents to polling places around the country. However, when Senator Peter Welch, Democrat of Vermont, pressed the issue, Mr. Patel seemed to reverse course.

"I thought you weren't going to be sending people to the polls," Mr. Welch said.

"When did you hear that? Just another lie," Mr. Patel declared, raising his voice.

Mr. Welch revisited the issue. "So you are sending F.B.I. agents to the polls?"

"We have election crisis coordinators manned at all 56 field offices," Mr. Patel replied, appearing to refer to what are known as election crime coordinators. "Election integrity is of paramount importance. This F.B.I. will not shy away from that effort."

Under the law, armed federal officers or military personnel are barred from being deployed "at any place where a general or special election is held." The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a letter to a Democratic senator last month that there were "no plans" for the armed forces to deploy troops to polling stations for the midterm elections.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-15 02:46 PM | Reply

Again, if any agent of the federal government accosts me at a polling place, they will be shot dead.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 04:36 PM | Reply

So you can carry at your polling place?

#3 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-15 09:54 PM | Reply

Nobody checks...

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 10:07 PM | Reply

#4

wowser....

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-15 10:53 PM | Reply

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