National Review Editor: Trump's $5,000 Idea Is 'Catastrophic'

More: Cooke, who has criticized the president on multiple previous occasions, first noted the "obvious moral problem that the money in question does not belong to those to whom Trump is promising it."



It is also a "reckless, shapeless, irritable spasm, divorced from the nature and purpose of our government and from the Constitution that created it," he said.



The idea is "deeply irresponsible," he added, because of the additional federal debt it would heap on the U.S.



And politically, argued Cooke, it would essentially confirm "for all time that the second Trump administration has been a failure" because he had to resort to what's been dubbed by critics as bribery of voters.