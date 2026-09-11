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Friday, September 11, 2026

National Review Editor: Trump's $5,000 Idea Is 'Catastrophic'

The idea is "in every sense possible, catastrophic," [Charles C.W.] Cooke wrote in a column published Thursday titled "Trump Breaks Glass, Joins Socialists, Embraces Bribery."

Posted by qcp at 10:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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On The Editors, Rich, Charlie, MBD, and Noah discuss Trump's newly promised 5k payout, the Republican Midterm Convention, and AI doomerism. https://www.nationalreview.com/podcasts/the-editors/a-bogus-bribe/

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-- National Review (@nationalreview.bsky.social) 2:11 PM Â· Sep 11, 2026

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More: Cooke, who has criticized the president on multiple previous occasions, first noted the "obvious moral problem that the money in question does not belong to those to whom Trump is promising it."

It is also a "reckless, shapeless, irritable spasm, divorced from the nature and purpose of our government and from the Constitution that created it," he said.

The idea is "deeply irresponsible," he added, because of the additional federal debt it would heap on the U.S.

And politically, argued Cooke, it would essentially confirm "for all time that the second Trump administration has been a failure" because he had to resort to what's been dubbed by critics as bribery of voters.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-11 09:16 AM | Reply

Consider the minds of all those millions (and there well may be millions) who honestly believe that Donald Trump will give them $5000.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:26 AM | Reply

Consider the fact that many Americans do not view this as Trump giving them anything. But rather letting them keep more of their own money.

If I'm paying $60,000 a year in federal income taxes and you let me keep $5000 of it ... ... . I never viewed that $5000 as being someone else's in the first place. It was mine.

At this point, I will remind people once again that I don't think this idea is serious at all

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 09:31 AM | Reply

I will remind people once again that I don't think this idea is serious at all

#3 | Posted by eberly at

It's offered seriously.

To achieve a particular effect.

Just like offering you damnation to Hell if you don't vote Republican.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:39 AM | Reply

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