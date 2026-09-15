Trump Made 29,000 Trades, More Than All of Congress

To be expected, every grift and graft is amplified today.



Democrats and Republicans never cared about trading in Congress, nor the dealing of the President, but now now people are upset because of the numbers.



Republicans complain about Biden's dealing Democrats don't care.

Democrats complain about Trumps dealings Republicans don't care.



I find it pretty funny, its like America has no laws.





I just don't understand how he doesn't have enough money now.

#2 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE





I thought everyone claimed he was broke? idk what is todays narrative?





Citing from memory, Putin has stolen about one-half trillion dollars from his country.





Tell me again how Democrats never think Republicans cheated in elections.





The Emperor has no diapers!

#1 | POSTED BY CORKY





Money or God, we know Corky's master!