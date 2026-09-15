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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Trump Made 29,000 Trades, More Than All of Congress

President Donald Trump has traded more securities than every member of Congress combined since he returned to office -- even as he seeks to pass a stock-purchasing ban for lawmakers that would exclude him from any restrictions.

Posted by qcp at 02:31 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

We knew the man was corrupt, but the sheer scale of it ...

[image or embed]

-- Michael Mechanic (@michaelmechanic.bsky.social) 12:32 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The Emperor has no diapers!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-15 11:27 AM | Reply

I just don't understand how he doesn't have enough money now.

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-15 11:33 AM | Reply

He has to make enough money to pay for all the court cases he will be involved in after he leaves the protection of the White House.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-15 11:38 AM | Reply

In God We Trust, Inc.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 11:46 AM | Reply

Try getting Trumpers to acknowledge this. This has to be one of the inconvenient truths ever for a Trumper.

Bitch and moan about the Nancy Pelosis and the Harry Reids and their wealth.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-15 11:50 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I just don't understand how he doesn't have enough money now.

#2 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE A

Citing from memory, Putin has stolen about one-half trillion dollars from his country.

We can assume that Trump is very, very jealous.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 11:51 AM | Reply

Obama wore a brown suit, though, so now I suppose it's all even...

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-15 11:57 AM | Reply

To be expected, every grift and graft is amplified today.

Democrats and Republicans never cared about trading in Congress, nor the dealing of the President, but now now people are upset because of the numbers.

Republicans complain about Biden's dealing Democrats don't care.
Democrats complain about Trumps dealings Republicans don't care.

I find it pretty funny, its like America has no laws.


I just don't understand how he doesn't have enough money now.
#2 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE

I thought everyone claimed he was broke? idk what is todays narrative?


Citing from memory, Putin has stolen about one-half trillion dollars from his country.

Tell me again how Democrats never think Republicans cheated in elections.


The Emperor has no diapers!
#1 | POSTED BY CORKY

Money or God, we know Corky's master!

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-15 12:13 PM | Reply

I thought everyone claimed he was broke?

Like, back in 2016. He's been selling crypto and is worth a few billion now.

#9 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-15 12:16 PM | Reply

"I thought ... "

lol

Now that there's some funny stuff.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-15 12:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

-I thought everyone claimed he was broke? idk what is todays narrative?

Yes, many here said that. Most of this rhetoric is centered on the narrative that he's in debt to Putin.

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-15 12:41 PM | Reply

#8

#2 Son smell more and more like his moniker!

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-15 12:57 PM | Reply

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