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Monday, September 14, 2026

Trump Jr.'s Wedding Bankrolled by Russian Oligarch

"It was everything we dreamed of and more," his wife later wrote on Instagram. That dream was heavily funded by a secret benefactor: Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch close to President Vladimir Putin.

Posted by qcp at 09:37 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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That's him, Umar Kremlev, all the way in the back row.

He's the head of the International Boxing Association, a scandal-plagued sports group that has been financed by the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.[image or embed]

" ProPublica (@propublica.org) 7:21 AM Sep 14, 2026

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More: Kremlev footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses, according to records reviewed by ProPublica and interviews with three people familiar with the event. The oligarch paid to rent out one of the private islands, where a reception was held and where guests slept. He also covered other big-ticket items, like the fireworks show, and his team helped plan the event. Kremlev is the head of the International Boxing Association, a scandal-plagued sports group that has been financed by the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom. The wedding payments came from an IBA-affiliated entity in Dubai that the boxing association uses for financial transactions.

Kremlev's previously unreported relationship with Trump Jr. represents an extraordinary development: a member of Putin's circle financially supporting the president's son and gaining intimate access to the Trump family. For a decade, Putin's government, regarded as a chief adversary of the U.S., has been accused of efforts to influence American elections. Attempts by Russia to make inroads with the Trumps before the 2016 election exploded into controversy that dogged much of the president's first term.

In the days leading up to Trump Jr.'s wedding, Kremlev was in China as part of the delegation accompanying Putin, according to Chinese state media. The month before, Putin had bestowed him with a state honor, the Order of Friendship. The Ukrainian government has imposed sanctions on Kremlev personally, citing his closeness to Putin and Russian security services.

It's not clear why Kremlev helped pay for Trump Jr.'s wedding. The men appear to have met only recently. Public reporting suggests Trump Jr. could have afforded it himself, with Forbes recently estimating his net worth at roughly $300 million.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-14 08:36 AM | Reply

It always comes back to Russia.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-14 08:45 AM | Reply

The administration is blaming Ukraine for surging oil prices.

This weekend they blamed the failure of the Jared peace talks on Zelensky's refusal to give Putin the land he is trying to steal.

Everything they are doing in the world... war with Iran...weakening NATO...destroying our alliances with Canada, Greenland, NATO, Spain, Italy, etc is a wishlist for Daddy Vlad.

The surge in oil prices is due to the Houthi's destroying a Saudi pipeline and blocking the Red Sea. Toss in a trade war with Canada that supplies 60% of the imported oil to the US used for diesel fuel.

They are all Russian assets to the core.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-14 09:52 AM | Reply

The fat bald pedophile works for the Russians.

Traitors get the rope.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-14 10:23 AM | Reply

Let's see: Who won that cold war again?

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-14 10:24 AM | Reply

Nothing says 'family values and patriotism' quite like letting a Kremlin-backed billionaire foot the bill for your boy's wedding.

#6 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-14 11:25 AM | Reply

You knit with great skill, madame.'
I am accustomed to it.'
A pretty pattern too.'
"You think so?' said madame, looking at him with a smile.
Decidedly. May one ask what it is for?'*
Pastime,' said madame, still looking at him with a smile while her fingers moved nimbly.
Not for use?'
That depends. I may find a use for it one day ... '

Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-14 11:36 AM | Reply

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