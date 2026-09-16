Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 16, 2026

House Cancels Votes to Avoid Embarrassment over Hegseth

Republicans are sending members of Congress home early to avoid a vote on the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Posted by qcp at 11:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/16

Status: user

MORE STORIES

House Cancels Votes to Avoid Embarrassment over Hegseth (7 comments) ...

Patel Suggests F.B.I. Agents May Be Sent to the Polls (8 comments) ...

Trump Made 29,000 Trades, More Than All of Congress (18 comments) ...

Bank Gives $50 Million 'Donation,' 2 Months Later it gets Data Center Lease (1 comments) ...

Trump Jr.'s Wedding Bankrolled by Russian Oligarch (44 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Speaker Johnson canceled votes AGAIN, sending Congress home until November 9.Â At a critical time for our country when AI companies are asking to be regulated, the Speaker has decided Congress should go home and do nothing. www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026 ...

[image or embed]

-- Congressman Bill Foster (@repbillfoster.bsky.social) 2:58 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: The House is going home again"this time to avoid a vote on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's impeachment.

House GOP leadership announced Wednesday morning that they will end their current slate of votes early and head home until the midterms, a nearly two-month break.

"Members are further advised that upon completion of today's legislative business, votes are no longer expected in the House tomorrow, September 17th," a message from the office of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer read. "The last votes for the week are expected at approximately 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. This is a change from the previously announced schedule."

The House will now move up votes on cutting Environmental Protection Agency regulations to Wednesday.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-16 02:00 PM | Reply

I will send $50 to any republican member who votes to impeach Hegseth.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-16 03:16 PM | Reply

Re 2

Only $50 dollars?

The heck with that!

$5000 for everyone if Hegseth is impeached!

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-16 03:38 PM | Reply

Republicants are Cowards

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-16 09:18 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Baaaaawk! Bawk Bawk Bawk Bawk BAAAAAWK!!

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-17 01:08 AM | Reply

Some banana republic BS.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-17 02:02 AM | Reply

@3stran_ginger

The secretary of defense is under articles of impeachment for war crimes

The secretary of the treasury can't identify what happened to the $13 billion we seized from Venezuela

The director of the FBI is defending that besti_ality shouldn't disqualify someone from being an agent

The attorney general is the presidents former criminal defense lawyer

The director of homeland security threatened to fistfight someone testifying in front of Congress

The secretary of health collects raccoon genitals and is a former heroin addict

The president is an adjudicated rapist with connections to a child rape society

And that's just scratching the surface. This is only the verified stuff, I haven't even dug into the highly likely rumors.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 02:21 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort