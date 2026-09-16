House Cancels Votes to Avoid Embarrassment over Hegseth

More: The House is going home again"this time to avoid a vote on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's impeachment.



House GOP leadership announced Wednesday morning that they will end their current slate of votes early and head home until the midterms, a nearly two-month break.



"Members are further advised that upon completion of today's legislative business, votes are no longer expected in the House tomorrow, September 17th," a message from the office of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer read. "The last votes for the week are expected at approximately 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. This is a change from the previously announced schedule."



The House will now move up votes on cutting Environmental Protection Agency regulations to Wednesday.