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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Captain Smit Machchhar Saves 170 People from Terrorist

The Indian pilot who was stabbed in the cockpit of a Flydubai flight carrying more than 170 people is being hailed as a hero, as officials say his actions saved the lives of those onboard.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 03:30 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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Capt. Smit Machchhar from India suffered stab wounds while fending off an attack from his co-pilot during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, saving the lives of around 170 people on board.

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 12:27 AM Â· Oct 1, 2026

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737 MAX 8, hit mach 0.98 in the dive nearly going supersonic in a plane not meant to do that, far beyond its required design limits, had its rudder ripped off by the forces without losing its entire tail and successfully landed.

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-01 08:47 AM | Reply

Obvious false flag. Cui bono? As always, Netanyahu, who was awful quick to insert himself into the situation. Whether it was supposed to succeed or not is the question.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 09:34 AM | Reply

Exactly what the Russian bots said within an hour of the first alert. Plane was barely on the ground.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-01 11:06 AM | Reply

You have been trained well, sleepyhead. Always reactionary, never taking a step back and looking at behaviors and/or patterns. Satam al-Suqami's pristine passport at ground zero told you all you needed to know about what happened on 9-11, didn't it?

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 11:29 AM | Reply

Exactly what the Russian bots said when people saw the conspiracy claims and questioned the speed and coordination of it.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-01 11:40 AM | Reply

Truther alert lol.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-01 11:41 AM | Reply

Too bad none of the pilots on 9/11 were able to fend off some angry Muslims with box cutters.

God knows how scary a razor blade is.

They could have gotten a nasty cut!

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:48 AM | Reply

#6 | POSTED BY SITZKRIEG AT 2026-10-01 11:41 AM | FLAG: believes anything the government says.

You here to spread more rightwing propaganda about Talarico wanting to transition your kids?

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:50 AM | Reply

It sounds to me like they were very very lucky that there was more than one hero on that flight that day.

#9 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 11:51 AM | Reply

#NotAllHeroesWearCapes

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:53 AM | Reply

Again, asking, Cui Bono? Answer: Netanyahu, again and again, for the past 25 years. Documented and irrefutable. Netanyahu, who, according to other Israelis, had advanced knowledge of imminent coordinated attacks before October 7th, also seemingly had his facts straight even before this plane was "hijacked". LOL.

Unfortunate you can only play "poison the well" by repeating ad hom (like a true bot) in three separate posts, but Zionists rely on stooges like you to push the narrative.

#11 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 11:58 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"It sounds to me like they were very very lucky that there was more than one hero on that flight that day."

I am considering the chance that they kept a Mossad-led false flag from being carried out. Based on longstanding patterns of his behaviors, Netanyahu wanted to see the plane crash for the upcoming elections and so he would be gifted a Casus Belli for more bombing in Lebanon, more terrorism in Gaza and the West Bank, and a possible coordinated bombing of Iranian infrastructure with America. After all, MAGAt Don and Epstein Inc. have gifted Israel several thousand 1 and 2 ton bombs to drop on little girls and boys around the region and need a half-assed reason for using them.

#12 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 12:04 PM | Reply

They could have gotten a nasty cut!

#7 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

You do need courage to face a hostile opponent with a razor.

A razor is not the best weapon obviously but in the wrong hands it is a deadly weapon.

There are several spots on the body that if hit with that kind of blade will kill you in seconds. Granted most are not that easy to get to but the artery in the throat is the most obvious and easily accessible. There is also arteries on your arms and legs that if cut will bleed you out in minutes. But if you have physical control of someone a razor is a deadly weapon. It's easy to defend against a razor or a knife ... if you have the time to prepare.

Btw- A ballpoint pen or a pencil can be used to kill or severely disable you.

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 12:23 PM | Reply

" A ballpoint pen or a pencil can be used to kill or severely disable you"

An aerial from a van is far more dangerous. As is a banana.

#14 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 12:25 PM | Reply

"A ballpoint pen or a pencil can be used to kill or severely disable you"

Love that scene in Casino.

So vicious.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 01:26 PM | Reply

f this was done in US Airline over New York... The co pilot and every passenger who helped would be jailed and charged with assault.... And you know I'm right...and Daniel Penny knows I'm right too.

#16 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-01 02:14 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Smit Machchhar

That sounds like a DEI hire.

~MAGA dumfux ~

#17 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 02:18 PM | Reply

God knows how scary a razor blade is.

They could have gotten a nasty cut!

#7 | Posted by ClownShack

You've never been in any sort of altercation, have you?

Have you ever handled a razor that wasn't some guarded, "self-lubricating" foofy razor for "sensitive skin"?

#18 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-01 06:12 PM | Reply

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