Captain Smit Machchhar Saves 170 People from Terrorist

They could have gotten a nasty cut!



#7 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK



You do need courage to face a hostile opponent with a razor.



A razor is not the best weapon obviously but in the wrong hands it is a deadly weapon.



There are several spots on the body that if hit with that kind of blade will kill you in seconds. Granted most are not that easy to get to but the artery in the throat is the most obvious and easily accessible. There is also arteries on your arms and legs that if cut will bleed you out in minutes. But if you have physical control of someone a razor is a deadly weapon. It's easy to defend against a razor or a knife ... if you have the time to prepare.



Btw- A ballpoint pen or a pencil can be used to kill or severely disable you.