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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

US Admits It Has Deployed Orbital Weapons

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink made a bombshell admission this morning, disclosing that there are on-orbit weapons deployed right now to protect America's interests in space.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 12:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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The US has deployed its first publicly acknowledged space-based weapon, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said. Meink said the weapon is already "on orbit" and is intended for "space control" and to defend US forces against "hostile adversary action."

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-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 5:07 AM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Perhaps what he means is that the Nazi Elon Musk has orbital space weapons, not necessarily the US... which is one good way to get more Gov contracts and tax cuts.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-15 11:26 AM | Reply

Nothing bad can happen.

It can only good happen!

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-15 11:34 AM | Reply

News trying to boost enrollment in the space farce academy. No match when China finally decides to build its Death Star.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 11:45 AM | Reply

They can't tell us about it, but it will be a deterrence for sure! Sounds like another line of Reagan's "Star Wars" initiative to ward off the enemies Trump has made. Watch, the MIC will need more taxpayer largess.

#4 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-15 11:58 AM | Reply

Starship Troopers. For Jesus!

BTW- when are we changing the name of the moon to America?

That's our fuggin moon! We got there first and we put our flag in it. So it's ours. Don't be putting yer stupid flags all over the moon err, America. It belongs to us.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-15 11:59 AM | Reply

"That's our fuggin moon! We got there first and we put our flag in it. So it's ours."

All Your Moon Are Belong To Us

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 12:26 PM | Reply

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