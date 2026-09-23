Saudis Restart East West Pipeline

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Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later on Tuesday, three sources briefed on the matter said, as signs mounted of an increase in Middle Eastern oil flows.
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