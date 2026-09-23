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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Saudis Restart East West Pipeline

Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later on Tuesday, three sources briefed on the matter said, as signs mounted of an increase in Middle Eastern oil flows.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 06:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Satellite images show extent of damage to major Saudi pipeline, amid global oil supply fears

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-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 10:49 PM Â· Sep 13, 2026

Meanwhile his buddies the Saudis saw him coming. They've built what he's cancelled here leaving us further behind. sustainabilitymag.com/news/how-is- ...

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-- Kathy Gori (@kathygori.bsky.social) 6:12 PM Â· Dec 3, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The link is about Cuba.

??

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 01:56 PM | Reply

Found this link ...

With more from the article ...

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, sources say
www.reuters.com

... FULL RESUMPTION COULD TAKE WEEKS, SOURCES SAY

The pipeline was pumping at a low rate after its restart, two of the sources said.

Aramco was seeking to get the pumping rate back to 4 million bpd, one of the sources said. The pipeline has a capacity of 7 million bpd.

Reaching a rate of 40% of capacity will take a couple of days and a full restart will take 6 to 8 weeks, a security source said. A separate oil industry source said a return to full pumping rates would take up to six weeks.

Three pumping stations serving the pipeline were damaged in the drone attack, according to satellite imagery and industry sources. The line is serviced by 11 pumping stations and two separate pressure relief stations, according to industry assessments. ...



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 01:59 PM | Reply

Sitz, always the optimist.

Couldn't foresee a missile taking out a pipeline a few weeks ago, couldn't imagine anything going wrong in the future.

All praise Trump!

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-23 02:02 PM | Reply

Lol definitely not an optimist, but not psychotically pessimist like most posters here.

This was supposed to be destroyed for at least a month. Hormuz traffic is at 70% of pre-war output.

Praise the Southern Giants. They are doing all the heavy lifting against the Houthi and driving them back.

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-23 02:58 PM | Reply

What's Stopping Ansar Allah from just hitting the pipeline again?

Every time they Fix it just send in another Missile.

They could potentially keep it closed indefinitely.

That's what I would do.

#5 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-23 03:56 PM | Reply

They're spending their munitions on Riyadh instead, what isn't getting intercepted or preemptively bombed.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-23 04:32 PM | Reply

Those dumb Goatherders just can't think Strategically....

#7 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-23 04:50 PM | Reply

Their head thinker was blown up 4 days ago, along with his entourage.

#8 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-23 05:11 PM | Reply

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