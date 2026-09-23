Saudis Restart East West Pipeline

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Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, sources say

www.reuters.com



The pipeline was pumping at a low rate after its restart, two of the sources said.



Aramco was seeking to get the pumping rate back to 4 million bpd, one of the sources said. The pipeline has a capacity of 7 million bpd.



Reaching a rate of 40% of capacity will take a couple of days and a full restart will take 6 to 8 weeks, a security source said. A separate oil industry source said a return to full pumping rates would take up to six weeks.



Three pumping stations serving the pipeline were damaged in the drone attack, according to satellite imagery and industry sources. The line is serviced by 11 pumping stations and two separate pressure relief stations, according to industry assessments. ...