Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Car Makers Discover How to Boost EV Range Massively

The auto industry has a new solution to Americans' fear that electric vehicles will run out of juice: a gasoline engine.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 07:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Car Makers Discover How to Boost EV Range Massively (4 comments) ...

Perverts distraught as Meta bricks their glasses (1 comments) ...

Yemen launches 6 front assault on Houthis (1 comments) ...

US Police Fear Being Recorded with Meta Glasses (16 comments) ...

Tesla Gives Up on the Solar Roof (20 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Lol. These are called hybrids. Mine is 9 years old. www.wsj.com/business/aut ...

[image or embed]

-- Honor your oath of office or resign. (@trialrun2024.bsky.social) 9:54 AM Â· Sep 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That was how the Volt was setup 16 years ago.

"The Volt operates as a pure battery electric vehicle until its battery capacity drops to a predetermined threshold from full charge. From there, its internal combustion engine powers an electric generator to extend the vehicle's range as needed. "

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-09 09:55 AM | Reply

Yes, they did. Ferdinand Porsche, Nazi party and SS member, invented the first gas-electric hybrid of that type in 1900 when he was 25.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-09 10:05 AM | Reply

So, what, 30 years before he became a Nazi? WTF is wrong with you idiots? Our so-called "president" is a rapist, a fraud, and a pedophile who cares more about putting his name on buildings than making sure America can trust its food sources and you're getting wet about a dead Nazi.

Fucking ridiculous

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 06:55 PM | Reply

Welcome to the world of the Honda Prius Hybrid Synergy Drive, first introduces in the late 1990's.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:47 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort