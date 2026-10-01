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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Hormuz Crude Flow Returns to Pre-war Level

Crude oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz hit prewar levels, but fuel shipments remain constrained.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 12:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Saudi, Emirati, Qatari, Bahraini, Kuwaiti, and Iraqi oil shipments "averaged 15.5mn barrels a day in September, the highest level of the war and more than 80 per cent of the average in the 12 months before the conflict began, according to data provider Kpler." www.ft.com/content/26c5 ...

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-- Aron Lund (@aronlund.bsky.social) 7:30 AM Â· Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

But "This Is War!"

BWAHAHA. Fat Donnie FAGAT is an incompetent ----.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-01 11:57 AM | Reply

16 American trucking companies file for bankruptcy as diesel costs soar

nz.news.yahoo.com

The loathsome sack of---------- did that.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 03:55 PM | Reply

Production might return but prices won't drop nearly as quickly as they rose.

I'm betting reserves will be refilled at elevated prices as well.

Oil Co profits will be massive for the next several years.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-01 05:40 PM | Reply

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