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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Botched Execution in Tennessee Left the Inmate Alive

Convicted killer Christa Pike remains unresponsive but not in a coma following her botched execution where she was pierced with seven needles, her attorney said

Posted by OCUser at 11:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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OCUser

Joined 2018/10/30
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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Christa Pike was first sexually abused when she was just two years old. www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-i ...

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-- Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 10:30 AM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

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receiving life-saving medical care

POSTED BY OCUSER

So they can try to kill her a third time.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-01 03:56 PM | Reply

The right has become so inept they can't even kill someone by lethal injection.

I mean, you could have pulled the syringe off and blew into the tube to be more effective than these idiots.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-01 06:24 PM | Reply

this is disgusting.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-02 01:38 AM | Reply

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