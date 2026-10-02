Micron: Memory Squeeze Set to Tighten Through 2028

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"We expect memory and storage supply-demand conditions to be much tighter in calendar 2027 and 2028 than they were in 2026," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in prepared remarks for the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call.



Even with new cleanroom space planned across the industry, "We do not have line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance," he said. Earlier industry forecasts had expected the two to return to balance in 2028.



Mehrotra added that new plants would not bring quick relief. "Production from new DRAM and NAND fabrication facilities takes time to ramp and gradually becomes more meaningful starting a few quarters after initial output," he said. ...