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Friday, October 02, 2026

Micron: Memory Squeeze Set to Tighten Through 2028

Micron says most of next year's supply is already committed, and market trackers see prices rising into 2027.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/02

Status: user

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Memory maker Micron has warned that RAM shortages will get worse in 2027, as its CEO celebrates "much higher prices". vgc.news/news/memory- ...

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-- Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson.bsky.social) 8:31 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The global memory shortage that has driven up the cost of servers, storage and PCs through 2026 will get worse in 2027 and 2028, according to memory maker Micron Technology.

"We expect memory and storage supply-demand conditions to be much tighter in calendar 2027 and 2028 than they were in 2026," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in prepared remarks for the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call.

Even with new cleanroom space planned across the industry, "We do not have line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance," he said. Earlier industry forecasts had expected the two to return to balance in 2028.

Mehrotra added that new plants would not bring quick relief. "Production from new DRAM and NAND fabrication facilities takes time to ramp and gradually becomes more meaningful starting a few quarters after initial output," he said. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 09:25 PM | Reply

@#1

Well, that's not a problem for me because I don't buy memory chips.

Oh wait ...

Why Your Next Phone and Laptop Cost More in 2026: The AI Memory Crunch
techjournal.org

Rising Memory Costs Dampen Consumer PC Demand, UBS Says
finwires.com

etc., etc., ...

Then there are TVs that use memory chips, refrigerators, streaming devices, etc. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 09:29 PM | Reply

@#2

... and fwiw, the Dell PC (Intel 5 CPU, Win11 Pro, 16GB memory) that I bought a year ago for $900 is now around $1200.

If I want half the amount of memory and Win11 Home instead of Win11 Pro, then the cost goes down to $900 again.



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 10:08 PM | Reply

And yet, software developers are still making their products more bloated and designed to eat up more memory.

I think I agree with those who say this is not going to last

#4 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-02 10:12 AM | Reply

the Dell PC (Intel 5 CPU, Win11 Pro, 16GB memory) that I bought a year ago for $900 is now around $1200.

I just updated my laptop in July.

Dell 16 Touchscreen Laptop Intel Core 7 150U 32GB DDR5 1TB SSD was $1159

Haven't switched over to it yet as I still have a couple of tax returns to file for 2025.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-02 12:49 PM | Reply

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