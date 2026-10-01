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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Trump Says 'MAGA and REAL Patriots' Will Never Like Fox News

President Trump on Wednesday went after Fox News over hosting Democrats on its network, with the president saying "MAGA, and REAL Patriots will never like Fox!"

Posted by lamplighter at 08:33 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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A Fox News star has delivered a dire election warning to Donald Trump on the president's favorite network.

[image or embed]

-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 6:03 AM Â· Oct 1, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "Why does FoxNews always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?" the president said in a Wednesday afternoon Truth Social post.

"I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans. This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox! They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It's truly amazing that I won all three Elections," he added, repeating his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has a long history of attacking the media and press outlets, but Fox News has a history of being praised by the president, and he has also hired former Fox News personalities for his administration.

Last month, Trump went after "Fox News Sunday" anchor Shannon Bream because of on-air guests, charts and polls he claimed did not show off successful actions by his administration.

"In any event, Shannon's show' is beyond redemption. Fortunately, MAGA, which is close to 100% of the Republican Party, understands that, and watch her Ratings' start to fall," Trump said on Truth Social at the time.

"Chris Wallace was bad, but Shannon is even worse," he added, referring to her predecessor. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 03:40 PM | Reply



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 03:44 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"MAGA, and REAL Patriots will never like Fox!"

Donald Trump is a real priss.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-30 03:58 PM | Reply

"Ahh, but the strawberries! That's - that's where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes, but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with - geometric logic - that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist! And I'd have PRODUCED that key if they hadn't've ... ."
Captain Queeg
The Caine Mutiny (1954)

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-30 04:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

And......Queeg's moment of lucidity will never come to Fat Donnie Coward

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-30 10:18 PM | Reply

So now FOX News is a "rat", too. (LOL)

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-01 09:31 AM | Reply

Trump is so insecure that he's willing to bite the hand that feeds. Fox News' enormous bias is one of the main reasons this crybaby got into office, but he's still not satisfied. Because he's weak. If he had true confidence in his positions, rather than bluster and bravado, he'd accept criticism as part of being the president.

#7 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-01 11:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

CBOB

True, but you can't teach an old baby new tricks.

#8 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-01 12:25 PM | Reply

I'm tired of this toddler president, his army of sycophants, and enablers.

There's not ONE good thing about Trump at this point. Prove me wrong.

#9 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-01 12:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Some of these people are in-your-face paid-off. The arrogance stupifies. They think that they are as much royalty as Trump thinks he is himself to be royalty. This affinity between feudal lords may explain a lot.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-01 01:00 PM | Reply

You don't suppose by any chance that Dumping Fox would be a big plus for the competing Trump Media, eh?

Maybe Chairman Emeritus Rupert shoulda just changed the name to Trump's Foxy Lady News a long time ago....

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 01:07 PM | Reply

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