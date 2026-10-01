Trump Says 'MAGA and REAL Patriots' Will Never Like Fox News

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"I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans. This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox! They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It's truly amazing that I won all three Elections," he added, repeating his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.



Trump has a long history of attacking the media and press outlets, but Fox News has a history of being praised by the president, and he has also hired former Fox News personalities for his administration.



Last month, Trump went after "Fox News Sunday" anchor Shannon Bream because of on-air guests, charts and polls he claimed did not show off successful actions by his administration.



"In any event, Shannon's show' is beyond redemption. Fortunately, MAGA, which is close to 100% of the Republican Party, understands that, and watch her Ratings' start to fall," Trump said on Truth Social at the time.



"Chris Wallace was bad, but Shannon is even worse," he added, referring to her predecessor. ...