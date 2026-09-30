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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

2nd Quarter GDP Revised Higher Amid Robust Consumer Spending

The US economy grew at a solid clip in the second quarter, driven by robust consumer spending and business investment related to the buildout of AI infrastructure.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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Spread the word on how well we're doing. How well are we doing? * Year over year 8/25 - 8/26 headline CPI 3.4% * GDP annualized growth 2.2% in the 2nd quarter * 30-year mortgage rate: 7.33% * Manufacturing investment is down every quarter since Trump took office fred.stlouisfed.org/series/C307R ...

[image or embed]

-- Charlie Mas (@charliemas.bsky.social) 2:55 PM Â· Sep 30, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Gross domestic product increased at a 2.2% annualized rate, revised up from the previously estimated 1.5% pace, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its third estimate of second-quarter GDP on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that GDP growth would be unrevised.

The economy grew at a 2.5% rate in the first quarter. That was revised up from the previously reported 2.1% pace.

The BEA revised GDP data going back to 2021 to reflect updated information. The growth numbers suggest the economy has so far held up in the face of headwinds from the US-Israeli war with Iran, thanks to businesses aggressively investing in AI and generous tax refunds from last year's tax legislation underpinning consumer spending.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, grew at a 3.8% rate last quarter, revised up from the previously reported 3.4% pace. Spending grew at a 0.7% rate in January-March quarter.

But even as consumers continue to spend, household budgets are increasingly under strain from higher inflation, notably gasoline prices.

A survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumer confidence diving to a near 12-1/2-year low in September.

Despite the anxiety over inflation, the vigorous pace of consumer spending appears to have continued in the third quarter, thanks to an AI-driven stock market rally as well as households tapping their savings and saving less. Business spending on equipment maintained double-digit growth. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 02:08 PM | Reply

Related ...

US Goods Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Widens
tradingeconomics.com

... The US goods trade deficit widened to $132.6 billion in August 2026 from $118.9 billion in July, according to preliminary data.

It was the largest deficit since March 2025, when the gap reached a record $158.7 billion, and came well above market expectations of a $115 billion shortfall.

Imports rose 5.5% from the prior month to a 17-month high of $336.1 billion, driven by a 16.6% surge if inbound shipments of industrial supplies (16.6%), while capital goods, which include computers, semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, also rose 4%.

Meanwhile, exports increased 1.9% to $203.4 billion, ending three consecutive months of declines, also picking up in outbound shipments of industrial supplies (8.3%) and capital goods (2%).

However, exports of automotive vehicles fell 6.9%. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 02:09 PM | Reply

Decline in tourism hits US economy

"We're the only major country in the world losing visitation," the head of the US Travel Association said. "It's mind-boggling."

www.semafor.com

Fat Smelvis did that.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 02:15 PM | Reply

But even as consumers continue to spend, household budgets are increasingly under strain from higher inflation, notably gasoline prices.

Consumers actually spent less value; Normalized GDP possibly shrank or was zero.

YoY growth of Nominal GDP is a meaningless metric when inflation is high.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-30 02:22 PM | Reply

@#3 ... "We're the only major country in the world losing visitation," the head of the US Travel Association said. "It's mind-boggling." ...

Also, no surprise that auto exports dropped, likely because of Pres Trump's war with trade war with Canada.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 02:27 PM | Reply

Does anyone actually believe government data after Trump fired the head of BLS because they wouldn't fake the numbers?

#6 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-01 12:53 AM | Reply

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