This Year's El Nino Just Broke a Record Months before it's Expected to Peak

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On September 21, the daily sea surface temperature in the region where El Niño develops -- the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean -- reached 3.08 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1991 to 2020 average. That's more extreme than any other El Niño ever recorded.



"It has been a remarkable event," says Nathaniel Johnson, a climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory in Princeton, N.J. What's more, the El Niño will probably grow even stronger, Johnson says. "We're probably going to reach our peak within the next few months." ...