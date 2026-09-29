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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

This Year's El Nino Just Broke a Record Months before it's Expected to Peak

Warnings of an El Nino unlike any other are starting to become reality.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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JUST IN: Today El NiÃ±o Broke its Record Hottest Temperature Ever! Today the El NiÃ±o region surpassed 2015 for the highest temp ever measured in the El NiÃ±o (3.4) region. It comes 2 months earlier than typical peak (late Nov/ Dec) ...

[image or embed]

-- Jeff Berardelli (@weatherprof.bsky.social) 6:42 PM Â· Sep 27, 2026

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More from the article ...

... For months, scientists have cautioned that the natural climate pattern could grow into a record-breaking beast, releasing extraordinary amounts of heat from the ocean and fueling droughts, floods, heat waves and severe storms. Now, a traditional strength measurement of El Niño, called the Oceanic Niño Index, indicates that the pattern has reached an intensity unseen in recorded history.

On September 21, the daily sea surface temperature in the region where El Niño develops -- the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean -- reached 3.08 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1991 to 2020 average. That's more extreme than any other El Niño ever recorded.

"It has been a remarkable event," says Nathaniel Johnson, a climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory in Princeton, N.J. What's more, the El Niño will probably grow even stronger, Johnson says. "We're probably going to reach our peak within the next few months." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-29 12:10 AM | Reply

Quick! get JPW in here!

He's an expert on this subject. If you don't believe me, just ask him. He has a rain gauge and a thermometer.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 05:24 PM | Reply

He's busy moving to a country without puds like you in it.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-29 05:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

He's an expert on this subject. If you don't believe me, just ask him. He has a rain gauge and a thermometer.

#2 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

I predict that you will die by drowning.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 05:28 PM | Reply

POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Now that I have said that, admit it. You will never look at water the same way again.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 05:29 PM | Reply

I predict that you will die by drowning.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 05:28 PM | Reply | Flag:

I honestly hope nothing bad ever happens to you, Zed.. Bless your heart. And with everything in me I'm praying you're application for the Special Olympics is accepted.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 05:32 PM | Reply

He's busy moving to a country without puds like you in it.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-29 05:25 PM | Reply | Flag:

I have a bridge for sale.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 05:35 PM | Reply

I'm praying you're application for the Special Olympics is accepted.

#6 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Nah. Governor Abbot beat me out.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 05:35 PM | Reply

I honestly hope nothing bad ever happens to you, Zed.

6 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Well, thank you. But the truth is that things happen to all of us.

Personally, I hope to die with a sword in my hand and in the face of unforgiving odds.

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 05:38 PM | Reply

Quick! get JPW in here!
#2 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

Awe! Look who misses his buddy.

Adorable.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 05:39 PM | Reply

I wonder how Trump wants to die?

Wrapped in bacon?

#11 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 05:40 PM | Reply

-I hope to die with a sword in my hand and in the face of unforgiving odds.

I'm envisioning your dead hands holding a plastic knife (sword) watching the cowboys losing a first round playoff game (unforgiving odds).........again.

#12 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-29 05:40 PM | Reply

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